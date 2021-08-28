Ovostar Union Public : 27.08.2021 pdf9.76 mb Financial statements (unaudited) for 6M ended 30 June 2021

Statement of the Board of Directors

Members of the Board of Directors of Ovostar Union Public Company Limited in accordance with Subsection (3c) and (7) of the Section (10) of the Law providing for transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (L.190(I)/2007 - "Transparency Law") herewith confirms that to the best of their knowledge:

the present unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the applicable International

Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and in compliance with the requirements set forth in Subsection (4) of the Section (9) of the Transparency Law, and

give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the issuer and the undertakings included in the con- solidated accounts taken as a whole. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by subsection (6) of section (10) of the Transparency Law.

………………………………… ………………………………… ………………………………… Borys Bielikov Vitalii Veresenko Karen Arshakyan Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board, Head of Audit Committee, Executive Director Non-executive Director Non-executive Director

………………………………… ………………………………… Sergii Karpenko Vitalii Sapozhnik Non-executive Director Chief Financial Officer