PetroReconcavo SA is a Brazil-based independent oil and gas operator. The Company specializes in the operation, development and revitalization of mature fields in onshore oil and gas basins. The Company has 155.9 MMboe of 2P (working interest) gross reserves. The Company is advancing in the creation of conditions for access to essential infrastructure for the flow and processing of natural gas by contracting services in the tolling modality, which allows it to directly access the national gas market. The Company's business model is based on purchasing (or providing operating services) concessions for mature onshore fields, operating these fields, revitalizing them and extending their reserves.

