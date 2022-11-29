Advanced search
    8299   TW0008299009

PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.

(8299)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-11-27
329.50 TWD   -0.30%
10:32aPhison Enterprise PCIe 4.0 X1 SSD Solution Received 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award
BU
11/14Phison Elevates Technology Solutions in 2022
BU
11/14Phison Electronics Corp. Announces Common Stock Cash Dividend for the First Half of 2022, Payable on January 6, 2023
CI
Phison Enterprise PCIe 4.0 X1 SSD Solution Received 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award

11/29/2022 | 10:32am EST
  Phison’s X1, Developed in Partnership with Seagate, is a Customizable SSD Platform Delivering Best-In-Class Performance, Lowest Power Consumption and Increased Storage Density for Data Centers

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller and storage solutions, announced that its latest flagship enterprise PCIe 4.0 X1 SSD solution, which was developed in partnership with Seagate® (NASDAQ: STX), was awarded the 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005023/en/

Phison Enterprise PCIe 4.0 X1 SSD Solution Awarded 2023 Taiwan Excellence (Graphic: Phison)

Phison Enterprise PCIe 4.0 X1 SSD Solution Awarded 2023 Taiwan Excellence (Graphic: Phison)

“We are very pleased that Phison’s enterprise PCIe 4.0 X1 SSD solution has received this honor,” said K.S. Pua, CEO or Phison. “For Taiwanese products, the mark of Taiwan Excellence is associated with innovative values that are renowned in the international market for excellence and quality.”

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan in 1993. Every year, eligible candidates are subjected to a rigorous and stringent selection system that covers four major aspects of R&D, Design, Quality, and Marketing to identify outstanding products that offer “Innovative Value” while satisfying the key criterion of being “made in Taiwan.” Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards will serve as domestic industry examples while being promoted by the government in the international market to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses.

The Phison Enterprise X1 SSD solution is Taiwan’s first enterprise PCIe 4.0 SSD developed from its own technology. It has also passed the rigorous verification test of Seagate (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions and Phison’s partner.

“This is a technological achievement that has never happened in the history of Taiwan’s storage industry,” Pua said.“In the future, Phison will continue to adhere to the direction of technology leadership and increased R&D investment while developing the most advanced NAND controllers and customizable storage solutions to meet the global unlimited NAND storage market demand.”

For more information on Phison’s X1 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award, please visit: https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en/award/product/1120526.

For more information on the X1, please visit: www.phison.com/solutions/enterprise/pcie/x1-ssd.

Phison’s ecosystem partners and customers can access more information on the X1 by visiting: www.phison.com/solutions/enterprise/pcie/x1-partner.

About Phison

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA. For more information, visit www.phison.com and www.phisonblog.com.

Phison IR distribution list application form

If you would like to receive PHISON press release or announcement, please register our IR distribution application form from the link: Phison IR Distribution List.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 60 883 M 1 963 M 1 963 M
Net income 2022 6 083 M 196 M 196 M
Net cash 2022 19 661 M 634 M 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 5,67%
Capitalization 62 105 M 2 003 M 2 003 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 052
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Phison Electronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 329,50 TWD
Average target price 348,29 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khein-Seng Pua Chairman
Chih Kuang Ouyang General Manager & Director
Pao Feng Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Jen Hsu Director & Deputy General Manager-Technology
Chi Chiang Yue Chief Operating Officer & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-35.64%2 021
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.04%10 944
RAMBUS INC.25.18%3 954
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.-40.17%1 752
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-50.92%1 041
PUYA SEMICONDUCTOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-45.32%975