Phison Enterprise PCIe 4.0 X1 SSD Solution Received 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award

Phison’s X1, Developed in Partnership with Seagate, is a Customizable SSD Platform Delivering Best-In-Class Performance, Lowest Power Consumption and Increased Storage Density for Data Centers

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller and storage solutions, announced that its latest flagship enterprise PCIe 4.0 X1 SSD solution, which was developed in partnership with Seagate® (NASDAQ: STX), was awarded the 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award.

“We are very pleased that Phison’s enterprise PCIe 4.0 X1 SSD solution has received this honor,” said K.S. Pua, CEO or Phison. “For Taiwanese products, the mark of Taiwan Excellence is associated with innovative values that are renowned in the international market for excellence and quality.”

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan in 1993. Every year, eligible candidates are subjected to a rigorous and stringent selection system that covers four major aspects of R&D, Design, Quality, and Marketing to identify outstanding products that offer “Innovative Value” while satisfying the key criterion of being “made in Taiwan.” Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards will serve as domestic industry examples while being promoted by the government in the international market to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses.

The Phison Enterprise X1 SSD solution is Taiwan’s first enterprise PCIe 4.0 SSD developed from its own technology. It has also passed the rigorous verification test of Seagate (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions and Phison’s partner.

“This is a technological achievement that has never happened in the history of Taiwan’s storage industry,” Pua said.“In the future, Phison will continue to adhere to the direction of technology leadership and increased R&D investment while developing the most advanced NAND controllers and customizable storage solutions to meet the global unlimited NAND storage market demand.”

About Phison

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA. For more information, visit www.phison.com and www.phisonblog.com.

