Equinor and Polenergia award contract for offshore wind foundations for the Bałtyk II and III offshore wind farms Equinor and Polenergia award contract for offshore wind foundations for the Bałtyk II and III offshore wind farms Equinor and Polenergia have signed the final contracts for the detailed design and foundation engineering for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III projects. The development and engineering of the monopile foundations for both offshore wind projects located in the Baltic Sea will be prepared by Danish company Rambøll. These signed agreements mean another milestone in the project development has been completed, a project of major strategic importance to Poland's energy security.

Rambøll is an international architecture, engineering and consulting firm with many years of experience with offshore wind farms. The contracts with Equinor and Polenergia will provide the engineering for the 100 monopiles making up the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore wind farms.

The construction and commissioning of our wind farms in the Baltic Sea are fast approaching. The signed contract is further proof of the advancement of the projects we are developing together. Polenergia and Equinor are creating sources of renewable energy on a scale so far unprecedented in Poland's history. Our offshore projects are some of the largest wind farms that are being built in this part of Europe. The Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III projects alone will supply green energy to more than 2 million households. This means a powerful acceleration of the energy transition, and thus - a huge support for the Polish economy. Jerzy Zań CEO of Polenergia S.A.

With a total capacity of 1440 MW, Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III are located in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, ranging from 22 to 37 kilometers from the coastline. Once all the construction elements have been contracted and the necessary permits have been obtained, the projects will move into the development phase.

This is another milestone for our offshore wind projects, which are expected to supply renewable energy to the Polish power grid as early as 2027. Thanks to the signed agreement, we are getting closer to the moment of final investment decision and implementation of the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III projects. As one of the first developers in the Baltic Sea, our wind farms will significantly contribute to Poland's energy security. We are pleased to be able to actively participate in our country's energy transition. Michał Jerzy Kołodziejczyk Country Manager of Equinor in Poland