Quest Holdings S.A. is specialized in the distribution of computer and telecommunications products. In addition, the group offers IT, postal and financial services. Net sales are divided across the following activities: - distribution of computer and telecommunications products (65.3%): PCs, laptops, tablets, printers, telecommunications equipment, smart objects etc. Quest Holdings S.A. also manages the "you.gr" e-commerce platform; - IT services (16.1%): design and implementation of integrated IT solutions; development of cloud-based applications; systems integration; development of digital communications and e-commerce platforms; development of enterprise application software; consulting services for company digital transformation, etc; - mail and parcel delivery services (14.3%); - development of electronic payment solutions (3.4%; business sold in September 2021): in particular, development and management of point-of-sale terminals; - renewable energy production (0.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (79.3%), rest of Europe (20.4%) and others (0.3%).