REVLON, INC.

(REV)
Financials Down On Treasury Yield Concerns -- Financials Roundup

08/18/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell slightly as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

The broad Standard & Poor's 500 hit a fresh record high, a development that was almost unthinkable during the March pandemic-related plunge in the stock market. "Even the most optimistic people in March were unlikely to have expected the market to recoup all of its losses in less than 5 months, however, the massive amounts of liquidity that the Federal Reserve has injected into the system is a big reason for the stunning recovery that we have just witnessed," said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, in e-mailed commentary.

For financial firms, the central-bank actions have been a mixed blessing, however. Treasury yields have wallowed near all-time lows for months, eroding profit margins on loans.

A federal judge granted Citigroup's request to freeze roughly $175 million the bank said it paid hedge-fund manager Brigade Capital Management by mistake on a loan owed by troubled cosmetics company Revlon, allowing it to continue a dispute with a hedge-fund firm over Brigade's right to keep the money. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 066 M - -
Net income 2020 -365 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 416 M 416 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 11,8%
Revlon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends REVLON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 7,80 $
Spread / Highest target -10,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debra Golding Perelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Owen Perelman Chairman
Sérgio Messias Pedreiro Chief Operating Officer
Victoria L. Dolan Chief Financial Officer
Keyla Lazardi Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVLON, INC.-63.59%416
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY8.49%336 865
UNILEVER N.V.-3.55%154 324
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.3.60%77 029
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC21.94%69 622
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED14.22%68 997
