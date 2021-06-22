Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Salesforce.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRM   US79466L3024

SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

(CRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salesforce com : Featured in New CBS Television Series Showcasing American Design

06/22/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quick take:

'America by Design' highlights Justin Maguire and Nalini P. Kotamraju of the Salesforce Design team in the new television series that showcases American innovation, ingenuity, and design.

Why it's important:

As designers around the country work to showcase, learn and create the future of design, Salesforce helps guide them with its unique, relationship-first approach to UX.

What they're saying:

  • 'At Salesforce, one of our missions is to help make the complex things simple but keep the joy in it.' - Justin Maguire, Chief Design Officer, Salesforce
  • 'Design should be accessible, it should be understandable, it can still have magic but we really want to get people to know design.' - Carey Bond, Host, America by Design

Go deeper:

Relationship Design is the next evolution of design that meets the changing needs of business and expectation of consumers. Visit America by Design and the new Salesforce Experience Designer Certification to learn how Relationship Design can create ethical, equitable and sustainable business solutions.

Disclaimer

salesforce.com Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 17:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
01:13pSALESFORCE COM  : Featured in New CBS Television Series Showcasing American Desi..
PU
11:35aSALESFORCE COM  : 54% of U.S. Workforce Think Tech Will Outpace Their Skills, Re..
PU
08:09aHOW TO CLOSE THE DIGITAL SKILLS GAP : New Research Reveals Insights
PU
06/21THE NEW ENERGY ECONOMY : 3 Trends Transforming the Industry
PU
06/21SALESFORCE COM  : Launches Vantage Point, a New Magazine Highlighting Unique Per..
PU
06/21SALESFORCE COM  : CMO Talks Future of Work, Engaging Customers at VivaTech Confe..
PU
06/21PARKER HARRIS IS ON A MISSION : “Just Because It's Possible to Write Code,..
PU
06/21SALESFORCE COM  : How To Build Brand Trust, and Why It's the Ultimate Currency
PU
06/21SALESFORCE COM  : How To Get Your Employees To Love Work
PU
06/21SALESFORCE COM  : What We Can All Learn About Teamwork and Overcoming Failure Fr..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 967 M - -
Net income 2022 172 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 051 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 083x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 226 B 226 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,60x
EV / Sales 2023 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 56 606
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 244,48 $
Average target price 278,50 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Amy E. Weaver Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Srinivas Tallapragada Co-President & Chief Engineering Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.9.86%226 388
CLOUDFLARE, INC.33.02%31 398
DYNATRACE, INC.33.51%16 387
SINCH AB (PUBL)-89.40%12 012
ANAPLAN, INC.-24.09%7 894
NUTANIX, INC.14.03%7 688