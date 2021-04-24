Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung C&T Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A028260   KR7028260008

SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION

(A028260)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung C&T : unit considers $673 mln solar power plants in Texas -documents

04/24/2021 | 10:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berkeley, CALIFORNIA, April 24 (Reuters) - A unit of Samsung C&T is considering investing $673 million in building solar power plants in Texas, aiming to start commercial production in December 2023, documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

The solar facilities will be located in the Milam county, Texas, the documents showed. The county is less than a two-hour drive to Samsung Electronics' chip factory in Austin where the South Korean firm is considering building a new $17 billion chip plant.

Four school districts in the Milam county recently approved separate incentive agreements with Ben Milam Solar 1, 2, 3 LLC whose parent is Samsung C&T, a construction affiliate of Samsung Electronics, according to thee documents.

With a combined operating capacity of approximately 700 megawatts, the solar power factories will start construction in June 2022, according to the documents.

A Samsung C&T official told Reuters that it is currently "proceeding approval procedures with the state" but there are no current discussions with Samsung Electronics regarding the project.

The appeal of solar and wind power is growing quickly as countries around the world transition from fossil fuels to cleaner renewable sources of power to stop global warming.

President Joe Biden's administration wants all U.S. power to come from non-carbon-emitting sources like nuclear and renewables by 2035.

Chipmakers like Samsung Electronics, Intel and TSMC have pledged to boost use of renewable energy to reduce their carbon footprint.

Chip manufacturing, which requires large amount of energy as well as gases and chemicals, accounts for most of the carbon output attributable to data centers and mobile phones, according to a research by Harvard University, Facebook Inc. and Arizona State University.

Samsung Electronics and other chipmakers earlier this year suffered from plant suspensions as a result of winter storm and power crisis in Texas, exacerbating a global chip capacity crunch. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION 0.74% 135500 End-of-day quote.-1.81%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.49% 82800 End-of-day quote.2.22%
All news about SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION
04/24SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : unit considers $673 million solar power plants in Texas -..
RE
04/24SAMSUNG C&T  : unit considers $673 mln solar power plants in Texas -documents
RE
03/31MARKET CHATTER : Samsung C&T-led Consortium Secures $1.56 Billion Terminal Build..
MT
03/29SAMSUNG C&T  : Wins Nearly $450 Million Contract to Build Singapore Subway Stati..
MT
03/23SAMSUNG C&T  : Holds Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/03SAMSUNG C&T  : Secures Contract Worth $1.67 Billion for Qatar Petroleum's LNG Ex..
MT
01/27SAMSUNG C&T  : FY 2020 & Q4 2020 earnings
PU
01/27SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS  : C&T's Q4 Net Profit Declines 24% on Lower Equity Gains, Hig..
MT
01/19Samsung stocks rebound but Lee's detention raises doubts on pledges for chang..
RE
01/18Samsung Is Without a Leader as Jay Y. Lee Returns to Prison -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30 818 B 27,6 B 27,6 B
Net income 2021 1 267 B 1,14 B 1,14 B
Net cash 2021 380 B 0,34 B 0,34 B
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 22 348 B 20 015 M 20 046 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Samsung C&T Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 174 941,18 KRW
Last Close Price 135 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jung-Suk Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Seung-Hwan Han Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Se-Chul Oh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Suk Chung Byung Chairman
Philippe Henri C. Cochet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-1.81%20 015
ITOCHU CORPORATION16.53%47 347
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION18.38%41 098
MITSUI & CO., LTD.20.24%34 461
SUMITOMO CORPORATION9.59%17 311
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED141.75%16 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ