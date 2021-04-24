Samsung C&T : unit considers $673 mln solar power plants in Texas -documents

Berkeley, CALIFORNIA, April 24 (Reuters) - A unit of Samsung
C&T is considering investing $673 million in
building solar power plants in Texas, aiming to start commercial
production in December 2023, documents reviewed by Reuters
showed.
The solar facilities will be located in the Milam county,
Texas, the documents showed. The county is less than a two-hour
drive to Samsung Electronics' chip factory in Austin
where the South Korean firm is considering building a new $17
billion chip plant.
Four school districts in the Milam county recently approved
separate incentive agreements with Ben Milam Solar 1, 2, 3 LLC
whose parent is Samsung C&T, a construction affiliate of Samsung
Electronics, according to thee documents.
With a combined operating capacity of approximately 700
megawatts, the solar power factories will start construction in
June 2022, according to the documents.
A Samsung C&T official told Reuters that it is currently
"proceeding approval procedures with the state" but there are no
current discussions with Samsung Electronics regarding the
project.
The appeal of solar and wind power is growing quickly as
countries around the world transition from fossil fuels to
cleaner renewable sources of power to stop global warming.
President Joe Biden's administration wants all U.S. power to
come from non-carbon-emitting sources like nuclear and
renewables by 2035.
Chipmakers like Samsung Electronics, Intel and TSMC have
pledged to boost use of renewable energy to reduce their carbon
footprint.
Chip manufacturing, which requires large amount of energy as
well as gases and chemicals, accounts for most of the carbon
output attributable to data centers and mobile phones, according
to a research by Harvard University, Facebook Inc. and Arizona
State University.
Samsung Electronics and other chipmakers earlier this year
suffered from plant suspensions as a result of winter storm and
power crisis in Texas, exacerbating a global chip capacity
crunch.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Michael
Perry)