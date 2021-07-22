Log in
    SAFM   US8000131040

SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

(SAFM)
07/22 02:48:49 pm
182.16 USD   +0.13%
02:31pSANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/21SANDERSON FARMS : Jul 21, 2021 - July Newsletter 2021
PU
07/20SANDERSON FARMS : Jul 20, 2021 - HATCHING OPPORTUNITIES
PU
Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/22/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 (forty-four cents) per share payable August 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2021.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 477 M - -
Net income 2021 356 M - -
Net cash 2021 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 4 062 M 4 062 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 17 445
Free-Float 90,2%
Managers and Directors
Joe Frank Sanderson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lampkin Butts President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
D. Michael Cockrell CFO, Treasurer, Director & Chief Legal Officer
Beverly Wade Hogan Independent Director
Phil K. Livingston Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANDERSON FARMS, INC.37.61%4 334
TYSON FOODS, INC.10.91%27 176
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.20%25 889
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-39.88%17 335
JBS S.A.28.70%14 396
WH GROUP LIMITED-2.77%13 148