Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sanlam Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLM   ZAE000070660

SANLAM LIMITED

(SLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanlam : Completion of the transfer of the Group Risk and Retail Life Businesses of Alexander Forbes Life to Sanlam Life

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 

Completion of the transfer of the Group Risk and Retail Life Businesses of Alexander Forbes Life to Sanlam Life

 Sanlam Limited
 (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
 Registration number 1959/001562/06
 JSE share code: SLM
 A2X share code: SLM
 NSX share code: SLA
 ISIN: ZAE000070660
 ("Sanlam")



COMPLETION OF THE TRANSFER OF THE GROUP RISK AND RETAIL LIFE
BUSINESSES OF ALEXANDER FORBES LIFE TO SANLAM LIFE

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released by Sanlam on the Stock Exchange
News Service of the JSE Limited on 14 June 2021, regarding the acquisition of the group risk
and retail life businesses ("AF Life Book") of Alexander Forbes Life Limited ("AF Life") via a
transfer of the AF Life Book from AF Life to Sanlam Life Insurance Limited ("Sanlam Life"), a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanlam, in terms of Section 50 of the Insurance Act ("the
Transaction").

The board of directors of Sanlam wish to advise shareholders that all of the suspensive
conditions to the Transaction have now been fulfilled and the parties will therefore proceed to
implement the Transaction in accordance with its terms. The effective date of the Transaction
is 31 March 2022. The total cash consideration is R100 million, 50% of which will be deferred
and paid in two equal payments, to be made 12 and 24 months respectively from the effective
date, subject to the achievement of agreed metrics.

The Transaction will contribute towards the realisation of Sanlam's South African growth
strategy by strengthening Sanlam Life's position in the group risk and retail life insurance
markets. The Transaction is expected to deliver capital synergies by integrating the AF Life
Book into the Sanlam Life licence and diversifying the portfolio of risks.


Bellville
01 April 2022

Enquiries
Sanlam Investor Relations
Phone: +27 21 947 8455
E-mail: ir@sanlam.co.za

Transaction Sponsor to Sanlam
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Legal Advisers to Sanlam
Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa

Date: 01-04-2022 07:05:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Sanlam Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANLAM LIMITED
03/31SANLAM : Distribution of Summarised Annual Financial Statements and Notice of Annual Gener..
PU
03/24SANLAM : Economic Cost of SA's Mental Health Crisis
PU
03/14Analysis-More welfare or less? S.Africa's ANC confronts apartheid's legacy
RE
03/11SANLAM : Eleven Tips for Online High School Learners
PU
03/10SANLAM : Annual Reporting Suite 2021
PU
03/10Sanlam shares surge as S.African insurer returns to pre-COVID profits
RE
03/10TRANSCRIPT : Sanlam Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
03/10SANLAM : Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/10SANLAM : Overcomes Pandemic and Drives Growth
PU
03/09Sanlam Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 107 B 7 323 M 7 323 M
Net income 2022 11 213 M 766 M 766 M
Net cash 2022 39 215 M 2 680 M 2 680 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 148 B 10 114 M 10 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 21 180
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart SANLAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sanlam Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANLAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 72,20 ZAR
Average target price 79,30 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 9,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Brendan Hanratty Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abigail Muelelwa Mukhuba Finance Director & Executive Director
Elias Masilela Chairman
Theo Mabaso Group Chief Information Officer
Karabo Tshailane Nondumo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANLAM LIMITED21.63%10 114
AXA1.45%70 763
METLIFE, INC.12.47%59 100
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.9.17%45 233
AFLAC INCORPORATED10.28%42 534
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.61%41 780