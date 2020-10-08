Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  SBM Offshore N.V    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7 bln Iraq bribery plot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

* Basil Al Jarah sentenced in London after guilty plea

* Ziad Akle, Stephen Whiteley already sentenced after trials

* Ahsani brothers, who ran Unaoil, pleaded guilty in U.S.

* Fourth British defendant faces retrial in January

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A former executive at Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy Unaoil was on Thursday sentenced in London to three years and four months in jail for bribing Iraqi public officials to clinch $1.7 billion worth of oil projects in post-occupation Iraq.

Basil Al Jarah, Unaoil's former Iraq country manager, admitted to paying $17 million in bribes to secure contracts to construct oil pipelines, an oil platform and offshore mooring buoys in the Persian Gulf, as the war-torn nation tried to shore up a battered economy after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

It is the third sentence handed down by a London judge after a five-year investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and U.S. authorities into how the prominent Ahsani family, which ran Unaoil, secured energy contracts for Western blue-chip clients in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

Former Unaoil managers Stephen Whiteley, 55, and 45-year-old Ziad Akle have already been sentenced to three and five years in jail respectively after a London trial.

"This was a classic case of corruption, where powerful men took advantage of the desperation and vulnerability of others to line their own pockets," said SFO head Lisa Osofsky.

Al Jarah's lawyer did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The SFO investigation originally centered on the Ahsanis, but failed extradition attempts culminating in a clash in Italy with U.S. prosecutors over the extradition of Saman Ahsani in 2018 thwarted the agency's attempts to prosecute them in Britain.

British prosecutors alleged Iraqi-born Al Jarah, 71, British-Lebanese Akle and Whiteley, who is British, conspired with others to bribe public officials at Iraq's South Oil Company and, in Al Jarah's case, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil.

Akle and Whiteley denied wrongdoing. Al Jarah pleaded guilty to five offenses in 2019 and asked for further offenses to be taken into consideration at his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Whiteley and Akle, found guilty of conspiring to pay more than $500,000 in bribes to win a $55 million oil contract, plan to appeal against their convictions, according to their lawyers.

Paul Bond, a 68-year-old former sales manager for former Unaoil client SBM Offshore, faces a retrial in January after the jury could not reach a verdict in his case.

Brothers Cyrus and Saman Ahsani, Unaoil's British-Iranian former CEO and chief operating officer, await sentencing in the United States after pleading guilty to bribery in 2019. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jan Harvey)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.39% 478.56 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.23% 43.05 Delayed Quote.-36.48%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.52% 158.57 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
SBM HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 3.25 End-of-day quote.-49.53%
SBM OFFSHORE N.V 1.90% 14.73 Delayed Quote.-12.87%
WTI 2.20% 40.898 Delayed Quote.-34.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SBM OFFSHORE N.V
12:07pFormer Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7 bln Iraq bribery plot
RE
10/01SBM OFFSHORE N : awarded contracts for ExxonMobil FPSO Prosperity
AQ
10/01SBM OFFSHORE N : awarded contracts for ExxonMobil FPSO Prosperity
AQ
10/01SBM Offshore awarded contracts for ExxonMobil FPSO Prosperity
GL
09/16PETROBRAS : on contracting the sixth FPSO of Buzios
AQ
09/15SBM OFFSHORE N : confirms contract negotiation for Petrobras FPSO
PU
09/15SBM OFFSHORE N : confirms contract negotiation for Petrobras FPSO
AQ
09/15SBM Offshore confirms contract negotiation for Petrobras FPSO
GL
09/15SBM OFFSHORE N : confirms contract negotiation for Petrobras FPSO
AQ
08/21SBM Offshore prepares for sale DSCV SBM Installer
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 339 M - -
Net income 2020 75,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 4,79%
Capitalization 3 150 M 3 151 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 373
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Duration : Period :
SBM Offshore N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,27 $
Last Close Price 17,01 $
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Barril Chief Operating Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Francis Robert Gugen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE N.V-12.87%3 151
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-60.32%22 140
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-51.25%10 480
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-49.40%8 375
DIALOG GROUP9.28%5 118
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-9.71%4 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group