Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SEMrush Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEMR

SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.

(SEMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semrush Holdings, Inc. : Announces Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/20/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform trusted by 24% of Fortune 500 companies, will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 and Semrush will host a corresponding conference call to discuss results at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT
Hosts: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO & Evgeny Fetisov, CFO
Conference ID: 8891105
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 329-1691
Participant International Dial-In Number: (236) 714-3944

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the conference. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible at http://investors.semrush.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Semrush Holdings, Inc.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
04:21pSEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.  : Announces Investor Conference Call to Review First Qua..
BU
04/19SEMRUSH  : Piper Sandler Starts SEMrush Holdings at Overweight With $22 Price Ta..
MT
04/19SEMRUSH  : G2 Names Semrush One of the Best Global Software Sellers for 2021
BU
04/19SEMRUSH  : JPMorgan Initiates Coverage on SEMrush Holdings With Overweight Ratin..
MT
04/19SEMRUSH  : Stifel Initiates SEMrush Holdings at Hold With $18 Price Target
MT
04/19SEMRUSH  : Jefferies Starts SEMrush Holdings at Hold With $18 Price Target
MT
04/19SEMRUSH  : Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on SEMrush Holdings With Neutral Rat..
MT
04/19SEMRUSH  : KeyBanc Starts SEMrush Holdings at Overweight With $22 Price Target
MT
03/29SEMRUSH  : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 131 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -142x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 122 M 2 122 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 980
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,50 $
Last Close Price 15,75 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oleg Shchegolev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Evgeny Evgenievich Fetisov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Melnikov Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Vranesh Independent Director
Dylan Pearce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMRUSH HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%2 122
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.23%1 951 473
SEA LIMITED25.60%127 983
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.85%95 260
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.56%60 373
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-2.42%57 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ