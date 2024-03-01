PULLACH (dpa-AFX) - The car rental company Sixt achieved record sales in the past year. Compared to 2022, revenue rose by 18 percent to a good EUR 3.6 billion, as the MDax-listed company announced in Pullach on Friday. However, pre-tax profit fell by almost 16 percent to 464 million euros, partly due to high depreciation on electric cars and lower demand for electric vehicles. Without these effects, pre-tax profit would probably have exceeded the record figure of 2022, the statement continued. Shareholders will now receive a lower dividend.

Sixt intends to pay out EUR 3.90 per ordinary share and EUR 3.92 per preference share. For 2022, the company had paid EUR 6.11 per ordinary share and EUR 6.13 per preference share./stw/stk