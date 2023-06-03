Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Société Générale
  News
  Summary
    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:17 2023-06-02 am EDT
22.61 EUR   +4.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Societe Generale : Communique AMF CP. CP23913067

06/03/2023 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRIIPS/IMPORTANT - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, MiFID II); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the Insurance Distribution Directive) where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

PRIIPS/IMPORTANT - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (UK). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (FSMA) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

FINAL TERMS DATED 31 MAY 2023

Issue of EUR 1,250,000,000 4.125 per cent. Senior Preferred Notes due 2 June 2027

(the Notes)

under the Euro Medium Term Note - Paris Registered Programme

(the Programme)

Series no.: PA-175 /23-06

Tranche no.: 1

Issue Price: 99.993 per cent.

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING

(the Sole Bookrunner and Joint Lead Manager)

CAIXABANK

MIZUHO

SCOTIABANK

(the Joint Lead Managers)

BANKINTER

BANK OF IRELAND

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS

(the Co-Managers and, together with the Sole Bookrunner and Joint Lead Manager and the Joint

Lead Managers, the Managers)

2

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. For a description of certain restrictions on offers and sales of Notes, see section headed "Subscription and Sale" in the Base Prospectus.

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the conditions (the Conditions) set forth under the heading "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the base prospectus dated 19 December 2022 which received approval no. 22-493 on 19 December 2022 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the AMF), as supplemented by the supplement to the base prospectus dated 9 February 2023, which received approval no. 23-030 from the AMF on 9 February 2023, the supplement to the base prospectus dated 17 March 2023, which received approval no. 23-074 from the AMF on 17 March 2023 and the supplement to the base prospectus dated 25 May 2023 which received approval no. 23-187 from the AMF on 25 May 2023, which together constitute a base prospectus (the Base Prospectus) for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the Prospectus Regulation).

This document constitutes the final terms of the Notes (the Final Terms) described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. Copies of the Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for inspection and obtainable, upon request and free of charge, during usual business hours on any weekday from the head office of the Issuer and the specified offices of the Paying Agents. So long as Notes are outstanding, those documents will also be available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of the Issuer (http://prospectus.socgen.com).

1.

(i)

Series Number:

PA-175 /23-06

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

2.

Specified Currency:

Euro (EUR)

3. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

EUR 1,250,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

EUR 1,250,000,000

4.

Issue Price:

99.993 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal

Amount of the Tranche

5.

Specified Denomination:

EUR 100,000

6.

Issue Date and Interest Commencement

2 June 2023

Date:

7.

Maturity Date:

2 June 2027

8.

Interest Basis:

4.125 per cent. Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified below)

3

9.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early

redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the

Maturity Date at 100.000 per cent. of their

nominal amount

(further particulars specified below)

10.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

11.

Put/Call Options:

Clean-up Redemption Option

(further particulars specified below)

12.

(i)

Status:

Senior Preferred Notes pursuant to Article

L. 613-30-3-I-3° of the French Code monétaire

et financier

  1. Date of corporate authorisations for issue of the Notes

Resolution of the Board of Directors dated 7 February 2023 and decision of the Issuer dated 31 May 2023

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

13.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

Unadjusted Fixed Rate Notes

(i)

Rate of Interest:

4.125 per cent. per annum payable annually in

arrear

(ii)

Interest Payment Date:

Applicable

2 June in each year from and including

2 June 2024 up to and including the Maturity Date

(iii)

Business Day Convention:

Not Applicable (unadjusted)

(iv)

Additional Business Centres:

Not Applicable

(v)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

EUR 4,125 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified

Denomination

(vi)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

(vii)

Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(viii)

Resettable Notes

Not Applicable

(ix)

Determination Date(s):

2 June in each year

14.

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

15.

Zero Coupon Notes

Not Applicable

4

PROVISIONS RELATING TO

REDEMPTION

  1. Issuer Call Option
  2. Make-WholeRedemption Option
  3. Residual Maturity Redemption Option
  4. Clean-upRedemption Option
    1. Clean-upPercentage:
    2. OptionalRedemption Amount(s):
  6. Redemption at the Option of the Noteholders
  7. Final Redemption Amount:
  8. Early Redemption Amount:
  9. MREL or TLAC Disqualification Event:
  10. Events of Default:
  11. Prior written permission of the Relevant Resolution Authority with respect to Senior Notes:

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Applicable

75 per cent.

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

Not Applicable

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

EUR 100,000 per Note of EUR 100,000 Specified Denomination

Applicable

Not Applicable

Applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

  1. Form of Notes:
  2. Additional Financial Centre for the purposes of Condition 4(e) of the French Law Conditions:

Dematerialised Notes Bearer form (au porteur) Not Applicable

28.

Payments on non-Payment Business

Following

Days (Condition 4(e) of the French

Law Conditions)

29.

Talons for further Coupons to be

Not Applicable

attached to Definitive Bearer Notes:

30.

Redenomination applicable:

Not Applicable

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 03 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2023 08:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
