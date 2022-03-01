Southern Missouri Bancorp : Announces Completion of Merger with Fortune Financial Corporation - Form 8-K

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

Announces Completion of Merger with Fortune Financial Corporation

Poplar Bluff, Missouri - Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. ("Southern Missouri" or the "Company," NASDAQ: SMBC), parent company of Southern Bank, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced that its merger with Fortune Financial Corporation ("Fortune"), Arnold, Missouri, was completed today. Fortune was the parent company of FortuneBank, which was merged with and into Southern Bank.

Following the completion of the merger, Southern Missouri now operates 52 banking facilities in Missouri, Illinois, and Arkansas. Greg Steffens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Missouri, commented, "We want to welcome the FortuneBank team members and customers to the Southern Bank family. We are looking forward to being a part of these growing markets in the St. Louis MSA and want to become a dependable partner for our customers there by placing an emphasis on impeccable customer service and innovative technology. We're excited to help people do big things in and around St. Louis."

In conjunction with the merger, Daniel Jones, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Fortune, has joined the boards of directors of Southern Missouri and Southern Bank. "Our partnership with Southern Missouri, as I have believed from our very first meeting, will be a tremendous benefit to our customers, employees and shareholders. We look forward to continuing to serve our community, as we have for the past 16 years, with the additional products and services brought to us through this partnership," said Mr. Jones. "Iamgratefultoourcustomers,employeesandshareholdersforthesepast16 years.Inow lookforwardtocontinuingtoservethemin myroleasmarketchairmanforSouthern Missouri."

As a result of the merger, each share of Fortune common stock held immediately prior to completion of the merger is being exchanged for 0.3025 shares of Southern Missouri common stock or $13.31 in cash (as adjusted based on Fortune's capital and total number of shares outstanding immediately prior to closing)at the election of the shareholder, subject to the proration and allocation procedures set forth in the merger agreement. Southern Missouri paid approximately $31.7 million in merger consideration, comprised of stock and cash at a 60:40 ratio.

At December 31, 2021, Fortune reported total consolidated assets of $261.2 million, including loans, net, of $199.4 million, and deposits of $219.6 million. On a pro forma basis, the combined entity will hold assets of approximately $3.2 billion, including loans, net, of $2.6 billion, and deposits of $2.8 billion.

The firm of Armstrong Teasdale served as legal advisor to Fortune, while Silver, Freedman, Taff & Tiernan LLP served as legal advisor to Southern Missouri. Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to Fortune.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be