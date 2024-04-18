On a flight to her bachelorette trip, the Southwest Airlines Crew went all out to celebrate bride-to-be, Bri, with a crown and sash along with napkins full of wedding advice from the other Southwest Customers inflight. We applaud the Southwest Crew for extending our world class Hospitality in this special moment and love seeing the Customers join in on the fun with well wishes for the bride.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 18 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2024 18:50:07 UTC.