  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Spirit Airlines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVE   US8485771021

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

(SAVE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08 2022-06-10 am EDT
22.63 USD   +1.53%
10:56aThinking about buying stock in Applied UV, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Spirit Airlines, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, or SeaChange?
PR
10:24aJetBlue Comments on Spirit's Postponement of Special Meeting
AQ
09:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US Inflation unexpectedly soars to 40-year high
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about buying stock in Applied UV, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Spirit Airlines, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, or SeaChange?

06/10/2022 | 10:56am EDT
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AUVI, SONN, SAVE, RIGL, and SEAC.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-applied-uv-sonnet-biotherapeutics-spirit-airlines-rigel-pharmaceuticals-or-seachange-301565790.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
