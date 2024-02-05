LONDON, February 05, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Norway AS, a subsidiary of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI), has today acquired 3,225,000 class A shares in Odfjell SE (‘Odfjell’, Oslo Børs: ODF) and thereby crossed the 10% disclosure threshold.

Following the acquisition, Stolt-Nielsen Norway AS holds 8,233,612 class A shares and 5,055 class B shares in Odfjell, equalling 13.6% of the class A shares and 0.0% of the class B shares in Odfjell, representing 13.6% of the votes in Odfjell.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited and its subsidiaries do not hold any other shares or rights to shares in Odfjell.

