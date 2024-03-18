Published 18 March 2024 The company Lesjöfors is cutting scope 3 emissions with help from Stora Enso. The products that they order from Stora Enso are now delivered by an electric truck. Switching from diesel to electric transportation saves up to 95% of CO2 emissions. This local initiative by Stora Enso's Jönköping Mill was possible by involving electric freight mobility company Einride.
[...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Disclaimer
Stora Enso Oyj published this content on
18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
18 March 2024 14:29:01 UTC.