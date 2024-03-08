The Ohio Virtual Academy high school social studies teacher was recently recognized at the Commission's award ceremony

Jared Shoup, a high school social studies teacher at Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), was recently named a recipient of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission Excellence in Teaching Diversity Award. Mr. Shoup was recently recognized at the Ohio Civil Rights Commission’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art, Writing and Multimedia Contest awards ceremony in Columbus, with many of his current and former students in attendance.

“Jared is an incredible teacher, beloved by students and colleagues. Over the years, he has gone above and beyond to fulfill his duties as an educator and leave a positive impact on every student that enters his virtual classroom,” said Dr. Kristin Stewart, head of school at OHVA. “We are so grateful to celebrate his accomplishment and thank him for his continued commitment to inspiring a genuine enthusiasm for learning and encouraging students to embrace different perspectives and cultures.”

The Excellence in Teaching Diversity award is given to an Ohio grade 6-12 teacher who demonstrates exemplary dedication to diversity and teaching the lessons of civil rights in the classroom. Mr. Shoup was nominated for the award by OHVA’s Diversity and Inclusion Analyst, Geonavin Hernandez, who recognized Jared’s work towards promoting diversity within his Economics class, through his curriculum, and in his work for the school’s clubs.

Mr. Shoup began his teaching career at OHVA in the fall of 2018. In addition, he serves as an adviser to the school’s History Geeks club and acts as its primary field trip coordinator. He graduated from Kent State University with a degree in Integrated Social Studies in 2018.

For more information about OVHA, visit https://ohva.k12.com/.

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K-12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com.

