SNPW Subsidiary Sun Pacific Power Corp Structures Agreement with Marine Electric Systems to Handle Battery Service and Repair for FoxESS and New Technology Development

MANALAPAN, N.J., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sun Pacific Power (“SPP”) has structured an agreement with Marine Electric Systems Inc. to handle their battery service and repair for FoxESS and technology development. Marine Electric Systems, Inc. (www.marineelectricsystems.com) is a very well established company serving a range of important clients including the US Navy. The North American battery market was valued at USD 22.51 billion in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 53.84 billion by 2027

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are excited to work with a local partner that will help in maintenance and service repairs as well as using their skilled and talented team to help us grow our company and plans. We have been working with Marine Electric and their team on various technologies including our ongoing efforts with their light towers.”

Mr. Harry Epstein, CEO of Marine Electric Systems, Inc said, “Working with a progressive and great company like Sun Pacific Power which has a great vision and large networking opportunity will be an asset for our company to grow and expand our operations and service capacity to help create more USA made opportunities and foreign service work.”

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com.

About Marine Electric Systems Inc.

Marine Electric Systems Inc, is located in South Hackensack, New Jersey. Marine Electric makes electronic devices (power supplies, battery chargers) for the U.S Navy. The company started in Brooklyn many years ago, wiring ships for the Navy during World War II. It employs about 30 people in its 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Marine Electric Systems is an engineering and vertically integrated manufacturing firm which has successfully designed, produced and delivered its products to the U.S. military for over 80 years.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

