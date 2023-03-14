SunPower Corp. announced the appointment of Steve Louden to its Board of Directors. Louden brings more than 30 years of strategy and financial experience at high-growth consumer businesses across technology, media, entertainment, retail, and financial services.

Louden currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer at Roku Inc. where he led the company's successful IPO and has played a pivotal role in its growth trajectory since he joined in 2015. Louden plans to depart the company in Summer 2023. Prior to Roku, Louden served in various finance capacities at Expedia Inc., including most recently as its treasurer.

Before that, he held finance, strategy and planning roles at Washington Mutual Inc., McKinsey & Company and the Walt Disney Company. Louden holds a bachelor's degree in economics and mathematics from Claremont McKenna College and a master's degree from Harvard Business School. He currently also serves on the board of directors for Zumiez Inc.