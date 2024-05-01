TELLURIAN HAS BEEN HOLDING TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS TO SELL ITS HAYNESVILLE SHALE GAS BUSINESS -SOURCES
Tellurian Inc.
Equities
TELL
US87968A1043
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.43 USD
|-0.02%
|+0.02%
|-41.75%
|07:44pm
|US LNG developer Tellurian sends production workers home amid sale talks
|RE
|07:44pm
|TELLURIAN HAS BEEN HOLDING TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS TO SELL I…
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-41.75%
|358M
|+6.79%
|297B
|+6.80%
|147B
|+56.15%
|128B
|+19.01%
|81.38B
|+7.14%
|76B
|+17.75%
|62.92B
|+7.28%
|58.63B
|+7.90%
|48.36B
|+25.36%
|35.87B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- TELL Stock
- News Tellurian Inc.
- Tellurian Has Been Holding Talks With Potential Buyers To Sell I…