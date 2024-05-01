Tellurian Inc. develops and plans to own and operate a portfolio of liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility (the Driftwood terminal) and related pipelines. The Company operates through three segments: Upstream segment, Midstream segment and Marketing & Trading segment. The Upstream segment is organized and operates to produce, gather, and deliver natural gas and to acquire and develop natural gas assets. The Midstream segment is organized to develop, construct and operate LNG terminals and pipelines. The Marketing & Trading segment is organized and operates to purchase and sell natural gas produced primarily by the Upstream segment, market the Driftwood terminal's LNG production capacity and trade LNG. The Company is developing a portfolio of LNG marketing and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum (mtpa) LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

