British Land : Transcript

Introduction and Key Highlights

Simon Carter, Chief Executive Officer

Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us for our Half Year Results.

Today we will follow the normal running order, so Bhavesh will take you through our financial performance, Darren will provide an operational update and I will come back on strategy and outlook.

But before we do any of that I just wanted to take a step back. It is probably fair to say that the economic environment has changed quite a lot since we were last here in May. And against this tougher backdrop, it's pleasing to see how the business has performed operationally.

That is down to a number of things, but two stand out. First, we're clearly benefiting from our focus on markets with pricing power. You will hear about the favourable supply and demand dynamics across our chosen areas. That is our Campuses, Retail Parks and London Urban Logistics.

The second is due to good execution of the value-add strategy and that is right across the business. So I want to take this moment to thank the team for delivering that really strong performance.

Now let's just take a quick look at the headlines.

Earnings and dividend are both up 12%. Our leasing performance was very strong and as a result occupancy across the portfolio is high, at 97%.

Clearly interest rates have moved materially in the last six months. The five year swap is now 4%, compared to 2% in May. Investors are naturally demanding a higher return from their investments and real estate is not immune from that. There was a 17 basis point outward yield shift in the half, which was partly offset by ERV growth. The combined effect is that valuations are down 3%.

We have a very strong financial position, which we improved with £1bn of well timed disposals. This puts us in a good place to take advantage of the opportunities that are emerging given the currently dislocations that in capital markets. But more of that in a moment.

I'll now hand over to Bhavesh who will take you through the financial performance.

Financial Update