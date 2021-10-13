Treasure Factory : Issues Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

1. Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021
(1) Business Results
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
[mn yen]
[mn yen]
[mn yen]
[mn yen]
Six months ended August 31, 2021
10,736
(+28.2%)
155
(−)
181
(−)
45
(−)
Six months ended August 31, 2020
8,377
(−7.6%)
−263
(−)
−222
(−)
−266
(−)
Profit
Diluted Profit
Return on
Ordinary
Operating
per Share
Shareholders'
Income to Total
Income to
per Share [yen]
[yen]
Equity [%]
Assets [%]
Net Sales [%]
Six months ended August 31, 2021
4.03
−
−
−
−
Six months ended August 31, 2020
−23.51
−
−
−
(2) Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Net Assets to
Net Assets per
[mn yen]
[mn yen]
Total Assets [%]
Share [yen]
Six months ended August 31, 2021
10,598
4,326
40.0
−
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021
10,417
4,311
41.1
−
2. Dividends
Q1
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021
−
Fiscal year ending February 28, 2022
−
Fiscal year ending February 28, 2022
[forecast]
Annual Dividends [yen]
Total
Dividends
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
[mn yen]
2.00
−
8.00
10.00
−
8.00
−
−
8.00
16.00
−
Payout
Dividends to
Net Assets
Ratio [%]
[%]
−
−
−
−
−
−
3. Forecast of Results for Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022
Profit
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
attributable to
Profit per
Income
Income
owners of
[mn yen]
Share [yen]
[mn yen]
[mn yen]
parent
[mn yen]
Full year
22,636 (+20.8%)
804 (+652.2%)
818 (+367.6%)
537 (−)
47.50
Inquiries
Mr. Eiji Kobayashi
Phone: +81-3-3880-8822
URL: www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/
Disclaimer: Corporate Flash is a service provided by Transpacific Enterprises as part of Japan Market Flash services. Any inquiries concerning the content of the posted information should be made directly to the contact at the concerned company. The information provided herein does not constitute business, legal, investment or tax advice, and is presented without any representation or warranty whatsoever as to the accuracy or completeness of the information, or whether it reflects the most current developments. Parties seeking advice should consult with business, legal, investment or tax counsel familiar with their particular circumstances. The sole purpose of this service is to provide information for the users of the service, and is not to solicit investment, or to recommend an investment in a specific issue, etc.
Treasure Factory Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 03:51:01 UTC.