US Bancorp : U.S. Bank partnering with VolunteerMatch for GivingTuesday

For the fifth consecutive year, U.S. Bank will partner with VolunteerMatch on its annual #GiveTime campaign to help promote volunteerism on GivingTuesday - which falls on November 30 this year. VolunteerMatch works to connect volunteers with opportunities to give back through volunteerism.

"GivingTuesday is an opportunity to step back from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and take thoughtful time to invest our hearts and minds in the community," said Erica Opstad, national manager for community affairs and engagement at U.S. Bank. "Each year, U.S. Bank employees cumulatively offer thousands of hours through hands-on volunteering, pro bono and board service to advance the mission of community-based organizations. Working together with VolunteerMatch allows us to multiply the message and drive home the meaning of GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities. We encourage individuals and families to join us by connecting their passions with their purpose."

Leading up to Nov. 30, VolunteerMatch will feature ideas and links to volunteer opportunities on the GivingTuesday site. Plus, the organization created a guide for choosing volunteer activities to join in the annual day of celebration.

During the #GiveTime campaign, U.S. Bank and VolunteerMatch work to inspire the community to share how they are giving time on GivingTuesday. By doing so, they energize others to give back and will be automatically entered for a chance to gift an eligible organization of their choice VolunteerMatch Member Services for an entire year.



"We couldn't be more excited to join forces this GivingTuesday with two leaders in the impact sector, GivingTuesday and U.S Bank. Mobilizing our community around GivingTuesday is just one way we are working with GivingTuesday and U.S. Bank to activate 100 million volunteers into service by 2025 to ensure that every community has the support they need," said Greg Baldwin, CEO and president at VolunteerMatch.



The #GiveTime campaign comes in addition to the annual U.S. Bank Employee Giving Campaign, which has been a tradition for more than a decade, raising more than $127 million for nonprofits across the country. During the 2021 campaign, employees logged more than 40,000 hours of volunteer time and donated a record-breaking $13 million for 10,000 unique organizations in our communities.



To learn more about the #GiveTime Campaign, go to: info.volunteermatch.org/givetime



About VolunteerMatch

Founded in 1998, VolunteerMatch is the most effective way to recruit highly qualified volunteers for nonprofits. We are the largest nonprofit network in the world with the most nonprofits and volunteer opportunities. We believe everyone should have the chance to make a difference. That's why we make it easy for good people and good causes to connect. We've connected millions of people with great places to volunteer and helped tens of thousands of organizations better leverage volunteers to create real impact. For more information visitwww.volunteermatch.org.