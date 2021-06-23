Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Vale S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vale S A : informs on the final dividend amount per share

06/23/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice to shareholders

Vale informs on the final dividend amount per share

Rio de Janeiro, June 23rd, 2021 - Vale S.A ("Vale"), informs, in continuity with the Press Release disclosed on June 17, that there were a change in the number of Vale's shares outstanding, given the share buyback program for Vale's common shares announced on April 01. Thus, the final dividend per share, to be paid on June 30, 2021, will be in the gross amount of R$ 2.1896700641 per share as dividends.

Further dates and information from the Press Release of June 17 remain unchanged.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

1 The gross dividend amount, disclosed in the Press Release on June 17, was R$ 2.177096137 per share, which corresponds to a difference of 0.577555% (R$ 0.012573927).

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 21:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALE S.A.
05:29pVALE S A  : informs on the final dividend amount per share
PU
09:06aFACTBOX : ESG targets of big mining companies
RE
06/22VALE S A  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Vale S.A to $27 From $22, Ma..
MT
06/21VALE S A  : ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING (Form 6-K)
PU
06/21VALE S A  : announces shareholders remuneration distribution (Form 6-K)
PU
06/17VALE S A  : to pay 2.18 reais per share dividend on June 30 -filing
RE
06/17VALE S A  : announces shareholders remuneration distribution
PU
06/17VALE S A  : How we achieve greater efficiency through digitalization
PU
06/17VALE S A  : Update on the activities in Timbopeba (Form 6-K)
PU
06/17VALE S A  : Excerpt of the minutes of the extraordinary Board of Directors meeti..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59 407 M - -
Net income 2021 25 370 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,63x
Yield 2021 8,11%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 74 316
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,47 $
Average target price 25,16 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo De Salles Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho President & Director
Luciano Siani Pires Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations
Denis Cuenca Chief Compliance Officer
Lucio Azevedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.27.39%114 092
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-4.05%51 829
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-4.11%13 336
NMDC LIMITED56.34%7 305
FERREXPO PLC53.79%3 555
CAP S.A.34.68%2 553