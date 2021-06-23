Vale S A : informs on the final dividend amount per share

Notice to shareholders

Vale informs on the final dividend amount per share

Rio de Janeiro, June 23rd, 2021 - Vale S.A ("Vale"), informs, in continuity with the Press Release disclosed on June 17, that there were a change in the number of Vale's shares outstanding, given the share buyback program for Vale's common shares announced on April 01. Thus, the final dividend per share, to be paid on June 30, 2021, will be in the gross amount of R$ 2.1896700641 per share as dividends.

Further dates and information from the Press Release of June 17 remain unchanged.

Luciano Siani Pires

Executive Officer of Investor Relations

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

1 The gross dividend amount, disclosed in the Press Release on June 17, was R$ 2.177096137 per share, which corresponds to a difference of 0.577555% (R$ 0.012573927).