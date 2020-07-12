Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Airlines Group Inc.    AAL

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Touchless: How the world's busiest airport envisions post-COVID travel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 06:21am EDT

With COVID-19 ravaging the aviation industry, airlines and airports worldwide are reining in costs and halting new spending, except in one area: reassuring pandemic-wary passengers about travel.

"Whatever the new normal (...) it's going to be more and more around self-service," Sean Donohue, chief executive of Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport (DFW), told Reuters in an interview.

The airport is working with American Airlines - whose home base is DFW - to roll out a self-check-in for luggage, and all of its restrooms will be entirely touchless by the end of July with technology developed by Infax Inc. They will have hands-free sinks, soap, flushing toilets, and paper towel dispensers, which will be equipped with sensors to alert workers when supplies are low.

"One of the biggest complaints airports receive are restrooms," Donohue said.

Dallas is piloting three technology options for luggage check-ins: Amadeus's ICM, SITA, and Materna IPS.

DFW has become the world's busiest airport, according to figures from travel analytics firm Cirium, thanks in part to a strategy by large global carrier American to concentrate much of its pandemic flying through its Texas hub.

Last year DFW rolled out biometric boarding -- where your face is your boarding pass -- for international flights and is taking advantage of the lull in international traffic to work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to use the VeriScan technology for arriving passengers too, he said.

Delta Air Lines opened the first U.S. biometric terminal in Atlanta in 2018, and some airports in Europe and Asia also use facial recognition technology. It has spurred some concerns, however, with a U.S. government study finding racial bias in the technology and the European Union earlier this year considered banning it in public places over privacy concerns.

The Dallas airport is also testing new technology around better sanitization, beginning with ultraviolet technology that can kill germs before they circulate into the HVAC system.

But it has also deployed electrostatic foggers and hired a "hit team" of 150 people who are going through the terminals physically sanitizing high-touch areas.

"Technology is critical because it can be very efficient," Donohue said, but customers "being able to visualize what's happening is reassuring as well."

DFW has invested millions of dollars above its cleaning and sanitation budget since the pandemic broke out, while suspending about $100 million of capital programs and reducing its second-half operating costs by about 20% as it addresses COVID-19's steep hit to the industry, which only months ago was preparing for growth.

Nearly 114,000 customers went through DFW on July 11, an improvement from a 10,000 per day trough in April, but still just about half of last year's volumes.

The airport has also been testing touchless technology for employee temperature checks, but is not currently planning hotly-debated checks for passengers, barring a federal mandate for which there has yet to be any inclination by the U.S. government.

Michael Davies, who runs the New Technology Ventures program at London Business School, said technology will be one of many changes to the airport experience going forward, with fewer overall travelers who will be seeking more space and spending less time dining and shopping.

"You put these things together and this feels in some interesting ways very much like back to the golden age of air travel," said Davies.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Tracy Rucinski
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 6.80% 11.94 Delayed Quote.-58.37%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 5.61% 27.09 Delayed Quote.-53.68%
IPS CO., LTD. 1.31% 930 End-of-day quote.5.20%
IPS, INC. -1.19% 2243 End-of-day quote.75.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
06:21aTOUCHLESS : How the world's busiest airport envisions post-COVID travel
RE
07/10Consumer Cos Up On Covid-19 Treatment Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
07/10Industrials Up On Covid-19 Treatment Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10Boeing in scramble to shore up 737 MAX financing - sources
RE
07/10American Airlines Has Threatened to Cancel Some Boeing 737 MAX Orders, Source..
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 951 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 927 M - -
Net Debt 2020 29 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,67x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 6 067 M 6 067 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 131 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
American Airlines Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,63 $
Last Close Price 11,94 $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -91,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Douglas Parker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert D. Isom President
David G. Seymour Senior Vice President-Operations
Derek J. Kerr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Maya Leibman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-58.37%6 067
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-41.52%19 579
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-33.00%2 823
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-36.63%1 759
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD37.68%1 600
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group