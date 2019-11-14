Log in
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

(BDX)
Becton Dickinson and : BD to Present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

11/14/2019 | 04:16pm EST

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 6:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of BD's presentations can be accessed from the BD corporate website at www.bd.com/investors and will be available for replay through Thursday, November 28, 2019. 

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

Contact: 
Kristen Cardillo, Communications – 201-847-5657 
Monique N. Dolecki, Investor Relations – 201-847-5378

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-present-at-jefferies-2019-london-healthcare-conference-300958784.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


© PRNewswire 2019
