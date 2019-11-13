Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/13 10:20:50 am
73.62 EUR   -1.67%
09:59aTESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY' : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
09:58aELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
07:57aBrexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla's 'Made in Germany': Musk sets up shop in Berlin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 09:59am EST
Tesla Model X electric cars recharge their batteries in Berlin

Tesla will build its first European factory and design center near Berlin, giving the U.S. electric car pioneer the coveted "Made in Germany" label just as local rivals Audi, BMW and Mercedes prepare to launch competing cars.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk announced the move at a prestigious German car awards ceremony late on Tuesday and said the new plant would make batteries, powertrains and cars - starting with the Model Y sports utility vehicle.

"Everyone knows German engineering is outstanding for sure. You know that is part of the reason why we are locating Gigafactory Europe in Germany," Musk said at the ceremony in Berlin.

The plan is a big boost for Germany as a center for manufacturing after BMW and Mercedes in recent years chose to build new factories in Hungary, and after its auto industry was hit hard by Volkswagen's admission in 2015 that it cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests.

Germany's powerful manufacturing industry has been slowing, with data on Thursday set to show whether Europe's biggest economy has slipped into recession for the first time since 2013.

Tesla is struggling to ramp up production and has yet to prove it can be consistently profitable as rivals including Audi-owner Volkswagen retool plants to mass produce electric cars.

Musk said the factory would be near Berlin's new Brandenburg international airport, diversifying the Silicon Valley firm's production beyond the United States at a time when global trade tariffs make exports more difficult. Besides Europe, Tesla is opening a factory in Shanghai.

Tesla's proposed factory will be within commuting distance of Poland, where labor costs are cheaper, a rival manufacturer - who also looked at the site - told Reuters.

"Tesla's decision to build an ultra-modern factory for electric cars in Germany is further proof of the appeal of Germany as an automotive hub," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

"We think we now have the chance, in the coming years, to become an important international center in this future-oriented sector," he said.

The German government has earmarked financial support for making electric car battery cells locally as a way to secure manufacturing jobs as tougher emissions rules threaten demand for older technologies, like diesel engines.

Dietmar Woidke, the premier of the Brandenburg state that surrounds Berlin, said any official support given to Tesla would be in accordance with European Union rules.

Altmaier said there had been no discussion so far about any subsidies for Tesla's plans, adding the company would be treated like all other carmakers.

'SETS AN EXAMPLE'

In a high-profile example of the impact of Brexit, Musk said he picked Germany for his new factory over Britain because of uncertainty over the nation's exit from the European Union.

"Brexit made it too risky to put a gigafactory in the UK," he said in an interview with industry website Auto Express.

Germany's biggest labor union, the influential IG Metall, was quick to welcome Tesla's plan. "This strengthens Berlin as an industrial location and creates jobs. We hope this sets an example," said Birgit Dietze, IG Metall's regional head.

Even Germany's auto industry association, VDA, welcomed the arrival of a U.S. competitor.

"Elon Musk's announcement shows how important Germany is as a location for producing electric vehicles in Europe," VDA said. "We don't shy away from competition, quite the opposite."

German carmakers and suppliers are preparing to build more than 150 electrified vehicles by 2023, VDA said.

While Germany's renowned car industry is mainly based in the south of the country, the capital has become a hub for start-ups and has attracted many creative and technology firms since the fall of the Berlin Wall three decades ago.

"Tesla is coming to Brandenburg with a big investment," said state premier Woidke, without giving details "We lobbied for this for a long time in intensive talks and with good arguments."

Berlin's minister in charge of economic affairs, Ramona Pop, told public broadcaster RBB there had been talks about creating 6,000 to 7,000 jobs in production alone, with hundreds or even thousands more in areas such as design, software and research.

Musk's appearance at the awards ceremony is another example of Tesla's efforts to give its cars the German stamp of quality.

It already has an engineering firm in Pruem that specializes in automated manufacturing systems for battery factories and has tested its cars on the Nordschleife, the notorious northern loop of the Nuerburgring racing track.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt, Paul Carrel, Michelle Martin, Chris Steitz, Rene Wagner, Thomas Seythal and Christian Kraemer in Berlin, Yilei Sun in Beijing and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)

By Edward Taylor and Paul Carrel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.75% 810 Delayed Quote.2.81%
BMW AG -1.71% 73.59 Delayed Quote.5.90%
TESLA INC. 1.32% 353.66 Delayed Quote.5.15%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.30% 180.68 Delayed Quote.31.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BMW AG
09:59aTESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY' : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
09:58aELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
07:57aBrexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory
RE
11/11BMW : Jaguar's Owner Seeks Partnerships With Geely, BMW -Bloomberg
DJ
11/11MISSION TITLE DEFENCE : Augusto Farfus and BMW Team Schnitzer return to Macau - ..
AQ
11/11CAREER OPPORTUNITIES WITHOUT MANAGEM : Expert Career at the BMW Group
AQ
11/11Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls
RE
11/08BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Green light for the "Bidirectional Charging Managemen..
AQ
11/08SUSTAINABLE LUXURY : ISO certificate confirms outstanding life cycle assessment ..
AQ
11/08BMW : Best-ever October for BMW Group sales
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 99 869 M
EBIT 2019 7 394 M
Net income 2019 5 336 M
Finance 2019 15 199 M
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 9,14x
P/E ratio 2020 7,74x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 47 550 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 72,38  €
Last Close Price 73,51  €
Spread / Highest target 60,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG5.90%52 646
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.77%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.69%99 189
DAIMLER AG17.45%62 316
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.37%54 894
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.32%48 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group