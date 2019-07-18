Log in
BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
07/18
32.96 BRL   +0.09%
BRF S A : China bolstering Brazil's BRF turnaround effort - CEO

07/18/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's BRF SA expects to soon receive as many as four new export permits to sell chicken and pork to China, which could help the Brazilian food processor reverse three consecutive annual losses.

BRF lost a combined 5.9 billion reais ($1.58 billion) through 2018.

A Chinese delegation is visiting several Brazilian meat plants this week and next, BRF Chief Executive Officer Lorival Luz told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Luz declined to speculate about the timing for a Chinese decision on issuing the new permits, but he said authorization seemed to be close.

If BRF's Lucas do Rio Verde Plant gets permission to sell to China, Luz said the firm could raise chicken and pork exports to that destination by an estimated 30%.

BRF began an effort last year to pull off a turnaround in its business, which involved asset sales to lower debt, a reduction of raw material inventories and a 5% cut of its workforce in Brazil to adjust capacity to demand.

Luz said the turnaround remains on track, and should help BRF generate cash going forward without the need to sell more assets.

He also said a follow-on share offering to raise capital is not an option for the moment, even after BRF only raised 80% of the expected amount from the asset sales.

This year BRF, which called off talks to merge with beef-packer Marfrig Global Foods a week ago, will leave its old problems behind.

"This will be the year of the turnaround," Luz said.

One driver is African swine fever in China, which has pushed up the prices for BRF's pork exports to Asia by up to 30% as of the end of the second quarter. Volumes are likely to rise once the new export permits are issued, he said.

China is evaluating the possibility of authorizing new Brazilian pork, poultry and beef plants as it deals with a deadly pig disease that has temporarily disrupted supplies and increased meat imports.

Aside from boosting exports to China, BRF is also keen to find a partner to locally produce meat in Saudi Arabia, as the Gulf's halal market is a priority.

Luz visited the Gulf region in the first half and hopes to return in the second, as no decision has been made on its local business partner.

(The story corrects the number of expected permits to four, from five, following company's clarification)

($1 = 3.7294 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRF S.A. 0.09% 32.96 End-of-day quote.50.16%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS -0.46% 6.54 End-of-day quote.19.05%
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 34 492 M
EBIT 2019 1 841 M
Net income 2019 -843 M
Debt 2019 14 096 M
Yield 2019 0,15%
P/E ratio 2019 -31,7x
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 26 720 M
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 30,86  BRL
Last Close Price 32,93  BRL
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target -6,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman & Global Chief Executive Officer
Lorival Nogueira Luz Chief Operating Officer
Elcio Mitsuhiro Ito Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Walter Malieni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRF S.A.50.16%7 105
TYSON FOODS48.18%28 871
HORMEL FOODS-3.47%21 994
JBS SA102.67%16 646
WH GROUP LTD27.18%14 650
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 837
