MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola HBC    CCH   CH0198251305

COCA-COLA HBC

(CCH)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi

0
02/18/2019 | 02:50am EST

(Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC said on Monday it would buy Serbian biscuit and confectionary maker Bambi for an enterprise value of 260 million euros (£227.84 million) from private equity investor Mid Europa Partners.

The Swiss-based company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola Co drinks in 28 countries, said Bambi had revenue of around 80 million euros in 2018, of which more than two thirds were earned in Serbia and the rest in the Western Balkans.

It said the company had "strong" profitability and a margin on earnings before interest and taxation that was nearly three times higher that of Coca-Cola HBC.

Shares of the Switzerland-based bottler fell last week after it warned of higher finance costs on its existing borrowing and weak consumer spending in several of its markets this year.

The deal to buy Bambi is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, Coca-Cola HBC said.

The Serbian firm was founded in 1967 and makes biscuits, wafers and savoury snacks. The company's brands include Bambi, Plazma, Wellness, Zlatni Pek, and Josh. Coca-Cola said it had

($1 = 0.8845 euros)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) -0.77% 45.24 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
COCA-COLA HBC 4.02% 2562 Delayed Quote.4.49%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 6 947 M
EBIT 2019 746 M
Net income 2019 533 M
Debt 2019 564 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 20,36
P/E ratio 2020 18,21
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 10 692 M
Chart COCA-COLA HBC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola HBC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA HBC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 32,3 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zoran Bogdanovic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Chairman
Michalis Imellos Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios Ioannis Leventis Non-Executive Director
Christodoulos-Robert C. Leventis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA HBC4.49%11 999
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-4.46%192 565
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC10.14%39 229
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-4.49%13 090
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-1.05%9 963
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.1.71%7 664
