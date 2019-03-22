Log in
Commerzbank : CEO sees strong investment bank as good fit - source

0
03/22/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank's chief executive believes a strong and focussed investment bank would be a good addition to the lender, according to a person familiar with his thinking on Friday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke's thinking as Commerzbank talks about a possible merger with Deutsche Bank , which has a sprawling global investment bank.

Separately, Zielke promised employees on Friday a quick decision on whether to go forward with the merger, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

"I can promise you that we will strive to keep this period of uncertainty as short as possible and we will work hard to ensure that a decision is reached soon," Zielke wrote.

Zielke said Commerzbank had a clear idea of how it could develop business in a sensible way. "This is the reason why we are in conversations with Deutsche Bank," he said.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -0.96% 6.931 Delayed Quote.21.27%
DEUTSCHE BANK -1.69% 7.294 Delayed Quote.6.73%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 771 M
EBIT 2019 1 832 M
Net income 2019 973 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 9,14
P/E ratio 2020 7,11
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 8 783 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8,73 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK21.27%9 993
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
