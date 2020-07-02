Log in
d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Filing ans storage of the notarial deed of execution of capital increase and of the new articles of associationsJuly 01st, 2020

07/02/2020 | 02:29am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FILING AND STORAGE OF THE NOTARIAL DEED OF EXECUTION OF CAPITAL

INCREASE AND OF THE NEW ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATIONS

Luxembourg - July 1st, 2020 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (following also "DIS" or the "Company")

announces that the notarial deed - registering the amendment of the share capital occurred today further to the issuance of new shares due to the exercise of n. 12,866 "Warrants d'Amico International Shipping 20177- 2022", as per resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 18 April 2017 - and the new Articles of Associations, consequently amended at article 5, have been disclosed and stored using the e-market SDIR/e-market STORAGE circuit and are available to the public at the Company's registered office and on its website.

The notarial deed is available in the "Investor Relations" section of the DIS website, in the "2017 Capital Increase" area while the new Articles of Association can be consulted in the "Corporate Governance" area.

The new Articles of Association have also been filed with Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) and with Borsa Italiana S.p.A, with the mentioned marked amendments.

From today also this press release is available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately- owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, through its fully-owned subsidiary namely d'Amico Tankers D.A.C., Dublin, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 to 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a long history of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key maritime centers (London, Dublin, Monaco, Stamford and Singapore). The Company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DIS.MI".

Anna Franchin, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +35 2 2626292901

Tel: +37 7 93105472

E-mail:ir@damicointernationalshipping.com

Capital Link

New York - Tel. +1 (212) 661-7566 London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 7614-2950 E-Mail: damicotankers@capitallink.com

Media Relations

Havas PR Milan Marco Fusco

Tel.: +39 02 85457029 - Mob.: +39 345.6538145 E-Mail: marco.fusco@havaspr.com

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 06:28:04 UTC
