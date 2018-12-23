Facebook : Lonely Conservative Takes on a Power Position

By Deepa Seetharaman

After more than a year of research and discussion, Facebook Inc. late this summer shelved a project called "Common Ground" that tried to encourage users with different political beliefs to interact in less-hostile ways. One reason: fears the proposed fix could trigger claims of bias against conservatives, according to people familiar with the decision.

The objections were raised by Joel Kaplan, a former White House aide to George W. Bush who has emerged as Facebook's protector against allegations of political bias -- and thus one of its most powerful and controversial executives.

Mr. Kaplan is Facebook's longtime global policy chief but his remit has expanded considerably in the last two years. He has often been the decisive word internally on hot-button political issues and has wielded his influence to postpone or kill projects that risk upsetting conservatives, said the people familiar with the decisions.

Mr. Kaplan now has a say in whether certain news-feed products get launched, an area that has long been the purview of Facebook's engineers and product teams.

Mr. Kaplan personifies an unresolved tension within Facebook amid the drumbeat of criticism since the 2016 presidential election: The company has set a goal of minimizing polarization and misinformation, but it is increasingly wary of being perceived as being partisan. Many current and former Facebook insiders argue that the company's desire to avoid criticism from conservatives prevents it from fully tackling broader issues on the platform.

Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen, who oversees the company's safety and security efforts, said employees are still adjusting to changes over the last two years that now include more proactive discussions about the potential political repercussions of their decisions. "People on different teams are getting used to having policy and product involved every step of the way," he said.

Mr. Kaplan's actions come with the imprimatur of Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, who told lawmakers in April that concerns about liberal bias at Facebook were fair given that Silicon Valley "is an extremely left-leaning place."

"Understanding a wide variety of perspectives ... is essential for building products and services that serve everyone," a Facebook spokeswoman said.

This summer, Mr. Kaplan pushed to partner with right-wing news site The Daily Caller's fact-checking division after conservatives accused Facebook of working only with mainstream publishers, people familiar with the discussions said. Conservative critics argued those publications had a built-in liberal bias.

Mr. Kaplan argued that The Daily Caller was accredited by the Poynter Institute, a St. Petersburg, Fla.-based journalism nonprofit that oversees a network of fact-checkers. Other executives, including some in the Washington, D.C. office, argued that the publication printed misinformation. The contentious discussion involved Mr. Zuckerberg, who appeared to side with Mr. Kaplan, and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. The debate ended in November when The Daily Caller's fact-checking operation lost its accreditation.

Facebook declined to make Mr. Kaplan available for an interview.

A former Marine, Mr. Kaplan was deputy chief of staff in the White House and for a time was embedded in the Treasury Department during the financial crisis. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York who worked for Mr. Kaplan in the White House, said she helped him set up his personal Facebook account a decade ago. "He asked, 'well, is this a dating site?'" she recalled.

When Facebook hired him in 2011, he was hailed by Republicans and Democrats alike as an informed and rigorous policy maker. The Harvard-trained lawyer -- who was close friends with and briefly dated Ms. Sandberg in college -- was also part of a broader Facebook push to hire U.S. policy executives across the political spectrum.

Mr. Kaplan, who is based in Washington, D.C., for years kept a low profile. That changed this fall when he attended a hearing of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as the judge responded to questions about sexual-misconduct allegations raised by Christine Blasey Ford. Mr. Kaplan's appearance sparked fierce debate among Facebook employees and cast a spotlight on his work, both internally and externally.

On internal forums, several Facebook employees called Mr. Kaplan's appearance at the Kavanaugh hearings -- and subsequent refusal to apologize -- a slap in the face, given that he appeared to be taking political sides publicly while urging underlings to check their bias.

The Monday after the hearing, an employee on Mr. Kaplan's team told him on a group video call that she was at a conference overseas where a local regulator remarked that Facebook appeared to be "friending" someone accused of sexual assault, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. Mr. Kaplan appeared rattled by the exchange, and said he would take time to absorb the remarks. When Justice Kavanaugh, who denied the allegations, was eventually confirmed to the Supreme Court, Mr. Kaplan threw him a celebration, further angering some employees. Tensions are still simmering around the issue, according to several people close to the company.

Several people close to Mr. Kaplan describe him as a traditional conservative and not a Trump supporter. In a call with his global policy team just days after the 2016 election, Mr. Kaplan urged employees to remember that around half the country embraced the results.

Mr. Kaplan's job is to "demonstrate to people that Facebook is being fair," said Josh Bolten, former chief of staff in the Bush administration and friend of Mr. Kaplan's. "What he sees correctly is that a lot of people on the right are suspicious of most media outlets and social-media platforms."

Mr. Kaplan has played an influential role in a number of sensitive internal decisions in the last year.

Mr. Kaplan defended an internal whitelist maintained by Facebook to protect certain high-profile accounts, including President Trump's and publishers including The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and Breitbart, some of the people familiar with the matter said.

The whitelist program -- called cross-check--was designed to prevent controversial posts from legitimate outlets and public figures from being taken down in error, but some employees thought it contradicted Facebook's efforts to limit the spread of misinformation and hate speech because flagged posts from those pages often didn't come down, these people said.

The "Common Ground" initiative, which involved several potential products meant to minimize toxic content and encourage more civil discussion on Facebook, was likewise stalled in part at Mr. Kaplan's behest.

One idea was to change the ranking of news-feed posts to give a boost to those liked, commented or shared by people across the political spectrum, the people said. Another idea was to demote "hateful" comments, defined as those that sparked negative discussion, in conversation threads, some of the people said.

Mr. Kaplan balked when briefed on internal Facebook research that found right-leaning users tended to be more polarized, or less exposed to different points of view, than those on the left, according to people familiar with the analysis. That internal research tracks with the findings of academic studies.

Mr. Kaplan, joined by other Facebook executives, argued that the efforts to mitigate polarization could disproportionately hurt conservative voices, triggering claims of bias and exposing Facebook to allegations of social-engineering, people familiar with his response said. He said the term "common ground" was patronizing and questioned if outsiders validated Facebook's definitions of "toxic" and "hateful."

Later, senior executives including Mr. Zuckerberg expressed concerns that the effort would harm user engagement and the project was shelved, the people said. A Facebook spokesman says its work to study polarization is ongoing.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com