George Weston Posts Higher 3Q Profit, Sales

By Dave Sebastian



George Weston Ltd. (WN.T) posted higher third-quarter profit as sales rose.

The Canadian food processing and distribution company reported earnings of 44 Canadian cents ($0.33) a share, compared with C$0.40 a share in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$2.54 a share, compared with C$2.25 a share in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting C$2.14 a share.

Revenue for the quarter was C$15.23 billion, compared with C$14.86 billion in the same period last year.

