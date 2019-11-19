Log in
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED    WN   CA9611485090

GEORGE WESTON LIMITED

(WN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/19 03:20:58 pm
104.7 CAD   +0.21%
06:54aGEORGE WESTON : reports third-quarter profit up from year ago mark
AQ
06:39aGEORGE WESTON : George Weston Posts Higher 3Q Profit, Sales
DJ
06:35aGEORGE WESTON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
George Weston Posts Higher 3Q Profit, Sales

11/19/2019 | 06:39am EST

By Dave Sebastian

George Weston Ltd. (WN.T) posted higher third-quarter profit as sales rose.

The Canadian food processing and distribution company reported earnings of 44 Canadian cents ($0.33) a share, compared with C$0.40 a share in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$2.54 a share, compared with C$2.25 a share in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting C$2.14 a share.

Revenue for the quarter was C$15.23 billion, compared with C$14.86 billion in the same period last year.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 50 083 M
EBIT 2019 3 421 M
Net income 2019 876 M
Debt 2019 15 669 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 16 036 M
Chart GEORGE WESTON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
George Weston Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEORGE WESTON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 118,17  CAD
Last Close Price 104,48  CAD
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Galen G. Weston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Dufresne President & Chief Financial Officer
Willard Gordon Galen Weston Chairman-Emeritus
J. Robert S. Prichard Lead Independent Director
Barbara G. Stymiest Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED16.05%12 135
SYSCO CORPORATION28.79%41 175
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.93%33 840
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED32.43%33 274
TESCO PLC23.78%29 709
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.9.29%29 398
