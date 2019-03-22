Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Master the Modes: HERO7 Black Scene Analysis + Advanced Metadata Master the Modes: HERO7 Black Scene Analysis + Advanced Metadata

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

We're about to get super meta here. But not in the self-referential, 'that's so meta' way that became nomenclature in the early 2010s, sometime after 'Inception' hit theaters. We're talking meta specifically in regard to metadata-i.e. data about data.

In early 2017, GoPro introduced GoPro Metadata Format, which open-sourced GoPro video metadata-sharing telemetry, temperature, image exposure and shutter speed, to name a few, in a dedicated MP4 'track' (much like an audio or video track within that file). In late 2017, we launched GoPro's first-ever custom processing chip, GP1, and HERO6 Black began to tap further into metadata capabilities.

And in 2018, *drumroll, please* we continued the meta momentum with HERO7 Black-the first GoPro with scene recognition as well as improved facial and smile recognition. These upgrades help with not only auto white balance (AWB), color rendering and color grading but also improve the QuikStories auto-editing experience.

To help explain, we asked the GoPro experts to give from a relatable scenario in which this benefits user, and what better than when taking the waterproof HERO7 Black under water.

The following words are by firmware architectAnandhakumar Chinnaiyan, who works out of the GoPro headquarters in San Mateo, Calif., and algorithm engineerAdrien Cariou, who works out of the GoPro Paris office.

Under the Sea: Metadata + Auto White Balance

Underwater photos and videos have been part of the GoPro DNA since Day 1. And starting with HERO5, we've been working toward making underwater footage easier than ever to capture. That means eliminating the need for color-correcting dive filters-less gear needed, means less gear to forget.*

From an image engineer point of view, the water acts like a blue filter and blocks most of the red-light rays. This phenomenon intensifies with depth: The deeper you dive, the less red rays will hit your sensor. Dealing with this lack of red coloring is one of the most challenging scenarios for our AWB algorithm to correct.

Historically, AWB was applied after analyzing the color of the scene, but this approach can lead to tricky defect called 'metamerism.' Metamerism is when a color is perceived in different ways depending on the light source. For example, a yellow color swatch in sunlight can appear to be the exact same color as a green color swatch under a warm artificial light source. This is simply due to the human brain and its interpretation, and we rarely (if not, never) consider how our brains interpret color differently depending on ambient light sources, both consciously and unconsciously.

When the human brain is removed from the equation, and a machine is asked to make these differentiations, it gets trickier. AWB can't recognize metamerism, which makes it particularly difficult to color-correct underwater scenes proactively with AWB and Auto Exposure.

Enter HERO7 Black armed with the GP1 chip and advanced metadata capabilities. Now, with this GoPro, as you reach lower depths and less light is available, image analysis and metadata influence AWB and Auto Exposure to deliver color-corrected content straight from the camera.

While this underwater scene analysis is a favorite example amongst GoPro, it's actually only one of six scenes that HERO7 Black metadata can differentiate. The others are indoor, urban, beach, snow and vegetation.

These scene classifications are baked in to the AWB algorithm, using metadata, and rely on analyzing global parameters, such as the exposure condition, to deliver more accurate, natural colors straight from the GoPro.

Check out HERO7 Black here, and read more about open-sourced metadata here.

*Pro Tip Deep Dive: For all you Scuba Steves and Scuba Sallys out there who are diving to depths deeper than 10 meters, there are many variables that we cannot always predict and correct for-water color, changing light conditions and transmission. In this case, using a dive filter may still be necessary.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 18:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO INC
03:00pMASTER THE MODES : HERO7 Black Scene Analysis + Advanced Metadata Master the Mod..
PU
03/12GOPRO APP UPDATE : Better Storage Quality + Live Streaming to Facebook Pages GoP..
PU
03/12GOPRO : Welcome to the Team Andy McMillin Welcome to the Team Andy McMillin
PU
02/15GOPRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/06GOPRO : tops revenue estimates, posts first profit in five quarters
RE
02/06GOPRO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06GOPRO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06GOPRO : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PR
01/23WELCOME TO THE GOPRO SURF TEAM : Nathan Florence Welcome to the GoPro Surf Team:..
PU
01/16GOPRO : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results for Februa..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 218 M
EBIT 2019 50,1 M
Net income 2019 -15,5 M
Finance 2019 110 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 981 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC54.01%981
SONY CORP-3.83%56 828
PANASONIC CORPORATION-0.96%21 061
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%20 672
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 190
TCL CORPORATION--.--%7 702
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.