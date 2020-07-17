Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lowe's Companies, Inc.    LOW

LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.

(LOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lowe : to Require Customers to Wear Face Covering at All Stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

By Chris Wack

Lowe's Companies Inc. became the latest company to say it is adopting a nationwide standard for all customers to wear masks or face coverings when shopping in U.S. stores, effective July 20.

The retailer said it will offer free masks at the customer service desk of every store for customers who need them, while supplies last.

"As a retailer offering essential goods, we have a responsibility to our associates, customers and small businesses in communities nationwide to help provide a safe shopping experience," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and chief executive.

Lowe's said it has required associates to wear masks since May, and many locations operate where state and local authorities have required customers to wear masks.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
01:07pLOWE : to Require Customers to Wear Face Covering at All Stores
DJ
12:40pLOWE : Adopts Nationwide Standard for Customers to Wear Masks in All U.S. Stores
PR
07/16LOWE : More Than Doubles Small-Business Grant Program to $55 Million
DJ
07/16LOWE : More Than Doubles Small Business Grant Program to $55 Million, Expands Mi..
PR
07/14LOWE : User-generated content paves the way for new brand marketing campaigns
AQ
07/13LOWE : to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Evercore ISI
AQ
07/10LOWE : to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Evercore ISI
PR
07/06LOWE : teams up with DuPont to support companies making PPE; Small businesses tu..
AQ
07/02BIN : Black Information Network Launches Today As The First-Of-Its-Kind 24/7 Nat..
AQ
06/29LOWE : increases pandemic commitment to more than $450 million, providing additi..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 585 M - -
Net income 2021 5 184 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 260 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 141,81 $
Last Close Price 142,75 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin R. Ellison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Dreiling Independent Chairman
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Seemantini Godbole Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ralph Alvarez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.19.20%107 777
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.18.18%277 571
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-1.88%6 306
KINGFISHER PLC5.44%6 064
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-13.38%4 970
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE8.64%2 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group