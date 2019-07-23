Log in
NABALTEC AG

(NTG)
  Report  
Nabaltec : honored for the second time with award for the fastest-growing companies in Bavaria

07/23/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nabaltec AG honored for the second time with award for the fastest-growing companies in Bavaria

23.07.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nabaltec AG honored for the second time with award for the fastest-growing companies in Bavaria

Schwandorf, 23 July 2019 - Nabaltec AG once again received "Bavaria's Best 50" award yesterday as one of the fastest-growing small and mid-sized businesses in Bavaria. The award is bestowed by the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy in recognition of small and mid-sized businesses which have posted above-average revenue and payroll growth in the past five years.

With creativity and vision, and acting responsibly towards companies and employees alike, small and mid-sized businesses in Bavaria are helping the Free State post dynamic growth rates and low unemployment, remarked Hubert Aiwanger, Bavaria's State Minister for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy.

"Receiving the award for the second time in just a few years is the highest honor for Nabaltec AG and its employees," said Johannes Heckmann, the CEO of Nabaltec AG, who accepted the award yesterday. "It is thanks to our high capacity for innovation above all, as well as the quality and performance of our products, that Nabaltec has been able to generate steady growth and establish itself on the global market as a company with a strong future."

With its functional fillers and specialty alumina, Nabaltec AG is a leading supplier of flame retardants and products for the refractory industry. Innovations today are largely going in the direction of the promising electrical mobility market. In its fast-growing boehmite product segment, Nabaltec has been able to develop innovative products for a market with strong potential for growth, and the company's production capacity for boehmite has been raised to 7,000 tons per year.

"We are constantly working to improve our market position and develop new markets, such as our relatively new boehmite segment," Johannes Heckmann continued. "This award goes out to our employees, above all, whose hard work and commitment day after day are what makes it possible for our company to succeed."

More information about the "Bavaria's Best 50" competition and the names of all 50 award recipients can be found at www.psp.eu/bb50/.

About Nabaltec AG:
Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

Contact:

Marina Fuchs Frank Ostermair/Vera Müller
Nabaltec AG Better Orange IR & HV AG
Phone: +49 9431 53-205 Phone: +49 89 8896906-14
Fax: +49 9431 53-203 Fax: +49 89 8896906-66
E-mail: MFuchs@nabaltec.de E-mail: nabaltec@better-orange.de

23.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nabaltec AG
Alustraße 50-52
92421 Schwandorf
Germany
Phone: +49 9431 53-0
Fax: +49 9431 53-260
E-mail: info@nabaltec.de
Internet: www.nabaltec.de
ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7, DE000A1EWL99
WKN: A0KPPR, A1EWL9
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 843217

 
End of News DGAP News Service

843217  23.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=843217&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
