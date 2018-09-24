NOVATEK : Shipped First LNG Cargo to Brazil

24 September 2018

Moscow, 24 September 2018.PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, NOVATEK Gas and Power Asia Pte. Ltd. has shipped its first LNG cargo to the Brazilian market with LNG produced from the Yamal LNG project. The cargo was delivered to the Bahia Regasification Terminal owned by Petrobras.

'Our LNG marketing strategy aims to diversify our supply geography and customer base,' noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK's Chairman of the Management Board. 'This shipment represents our first LNG cargo produced by our own production to the Latin American market, and confirms the viability of our logistical model and unique geographical location of the Yamal LNG project to deliver competitively priced LNG to any part of the world.'

PAO NOVATEK is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global gas market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.