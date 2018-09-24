Log in
NOVATEK : Shipped First LNG Cargo to Brazil

0
09/24/2018 | 09:09am CEST

24 September 2018

Moscow, 24 September 2018.PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, NOVATEK Gas and Power Asia Pte. Ltd. has shipped its first LNG cargo to the Brazilian market with LNG produced from the Yamal LNG project. The cargo was delivered to the Bahia Regasification Terminal owned by Petrobras.

'Our LNG marketing strategy aims to diversify our supply geography and customer base,' noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK's Chairman of the Management Board. 'This shipment represents our first LNG cargo produced by our own production to the Latin American market, and confirms the viability of our logistical model and unique geographical location of the Yamal LNG project to deliver competitively priced LNG to any part of the world.'

PAO NOVATEK is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global gas market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:08:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 219 M
EBIT 2018 3 165 M
Net income 2018 3 393 M
Finance 2018 14,3 M
Yield 2018 1,63%
P/E ratio 2018 16,60
P/E ratio 2019 11,02
EV / Sales 2018 4,53x
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
Capitalization 50 799 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,9 $
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Burckhard Bergmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVATEK PAO52 282
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.99%276 621
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.90%228 128
TOTAL19.23%172 233
EQUINOR23.69%88 851
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS25.65%70 702
