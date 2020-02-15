Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/14 05:06:23 pm
3380.16 PTS   +0.18%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/14Small pre-holiday moves on Wall Street
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 02:48am EST

The Pentagon has dropped its opposition to efforts within the Trump administration to make it harder for U.S. chip makers and others to supply Huawei.

Univision is in exclusive talks with a bidding group for a sale that could value the broadcaster at close to $10 billion including debt.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained 0.2%, closing at records. U.S. stocks have remained resilient despite the impact of the coronavirus.

Europe's trade surplus with the U.S. hit a record in 2019, amid renewed tariff threats from Trump.

The Trump administration said it would raise tariffs on aircraft from the EU.

Consumer spending in the U.S. picked up slightly last month, while the manufacturing sector started the year on a decline.

Renault swung to a net loss for 2019 and slashed its dividend, capping a period of tumult.

Google is in talks with publishers about paying a licensing fee for content in a news product.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.35% 1518.73 Delayed Quote.13.39%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 29398.08 Delayed Quote.3.01%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 9623.580482 Delayed Quote.8.99%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.20% 9731.17573 Delayed Quote.7.31%
RENAULT -0.90% 34.5 Real-time Quote.-18.21%
S&P 500 0.18% 3380.16 Delayed Quote.4.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P 500
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/14Small pre-holiday moves on Wall Street
RE
02/14Global stocks edge up with positive chipmaker forecast, oil gains for the wee..
RE
02/14Stocks dip as virus impact weighed, oil gains for the week
RE
02/14Stocks edge up with positive chipmaker forecast, oil gains for the week
RE
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Post Weekly Gains
DJ
02/14S&P 500, Nasdaq gain on Nvidia, White House stock incentive report
RE
02/14Markets Hover Near Records Despite Growing Coronavirus Outbreak
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 122.8 Delayed Quote.11.04%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 289.79 Delayed Quote.7.02%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 137.98 Delayed Quote.4.03%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. 131.5 Delayed Quote.3.93%
NEWELL BRANDS INC. 20.1 Delayed Quote.2.97%
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 18.75 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 10.64 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 48.48 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
ARISTA NETWORKS 223.47 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION 139.49 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group