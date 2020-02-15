What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Pentagon has dropped its opposition to efforts within the Trump administration to make it harder for U.S. chip makers and others to supply Huawei.

Univision is in exclusive talks with a bidding group for a sale that could value the broadcaster at close to $10 billion including debt.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained 0.2%, closing at records. U.S. stocks have remained resilient despite the impact of the coronavirus.

Europe's trade surplus with the U.S. hit a record in 2019, amid renewed tariff threats from Trump.

The Trump administration said it would raise tariffs on aircraft from the EU.

Consumer spending in the U.S. picked up slightly last month, while the manufacturing sector started the year on a decline.

Renault swung to a net loss for 2019 and slashed its dividend, capping a period of tumult.

Google is in talks with publishers about paying a licensing fee for content in a news product.