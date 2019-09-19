Saga : keeps FY targets despite profit slump and Brexit jitters

The company, which offers escorted tours, river and ocean cruises as well as motor and home insurance, has been hit by subdued demand in its travel business as uncertainty over how or when Britain will leave the European Union rises.

It said doubts over the divorce deal were hurting its travel insurance business and limiting consumers' willingness to commit to holidays well into 2020/2021. Saga had earlier said this sentiment was seen only this year.

The company, which is looking to find a new chief executive after Lance Batchelor in June said he would retire next year, has been trying to shake off its image as only serving "old people" and begun rebranding after a profit warning in April.

Saga has flagged that it was battling margin pressures in its insurance unit, which accounts for the bulk of its earnings, and announced plans to offer home and motor policies with three-year fixed pricing directly to customers. It also cut prices for renewals in an attempt to revive the segment.

"We have made good progress against our strategic reset. The sales of our 3-year fixed price insurance are encouraging, and a higher proportion of customers are coming to us direct," Batchelor said.

Saga's margins in the tours business have also been crimped due to competitive discounting, but it said the "challenging factors" were not expected to continue into the second half of the year.

The company said pretax profit fell 52.1% to 52.6 million pounds for the six months ended July 31, below the company-provided consensus figure of 55.0 million pounds.

