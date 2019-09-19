Log in
Saga

Saga : keeps FY targets despite profit slump and Brexit jitters

09/19/2019

(Reuters) - Saga first-half profit more than halved as uncertainty over Brexit hurt travel bookings, but the over-50s tourism and insurance firm stood by its annual targets citing first positive effects of its insurance unit overhaul.

The company, which offers escorted tours, river and ocean cruises as well as motor and home insurance, has been hit by subdued demand in its travel business as uncertainty over how or when Britain will leave the European Union rises.

It said doubts over the divorce deal were hurting its travel insurance business and limiting consumers' willingness to commit to holidays well into 2020/2021. Saga had earlier said this sentiment was seen only this year.

The company, which is looking to find a new chief executive after Lance Batchelor in June said he would retire next year, has been trying to shake off its image as only serving "old people" and begun rebranding after a profit warning in April.

Saga has flagged that it was battling margin pressures in its insurance unit, which accounts for the bulk of its earnings, and announced plans to offer home and motor policies with three-year fixed pricing directly to customers. It also cut prices for renewals in an attempt to revive the segment.

"We have made good progress against our strategic reset. The sales of our 3-year fixed price insurance are encouraging, and a higher proportion of customers are coming to us direct," Batchelor said.

Saga's margins in the tours business have also been crimped due to competitive discounting, but it said the "challenging factors" were not expected to continue into the second half of the year.

The company said pretax profit fell 52.1% to 52.6 million pounds for the six months ended July 31, below the company-provided consensus figure of 55.0 million pounds.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 799 M
EBIT 2020 120 M
Net income 2020 83,9 M
Debt 2020 631 M
Yield 2020 8,70%
P/E ratio 2020 6,02x
P/E ratio 2021 5,79x
EV / Sales2020 1,43x
EV / Sales2021 1,64x
Capitalization 509 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Henry Lowe Batchelor Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Henry Pierce O'Sullivan Chairman
James Quin Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julius Christmas Group Director-Information Technology
Ray King Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAGA-56.16%635
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC12.41%38 619
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES22.31%38 342
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION30.69%35 533
SAMPO-1.20%23 301
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC15.80%19 099
