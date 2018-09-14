Subaru : Makes Donation for Earthquake and Typhoon Relief in Japan

Tokyo, September 14, 2018 - Subaru Corporation extends its deepest condolences to those affected by the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake and the Typhoon Jebi (Typhoon Number 21).
Subaru will donate 5 million yen to aid the victims of the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake.
In addition, the company will donate 3 million yen to the Central Community Chest of Japan to support local relief efforts in areas affected by the earthquake and the typhoon including activities by volunteers and non-profit organizations.
Subaru sincerely wishes for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.
