SUBARU CORP
Subaru : Makes Donation for Earthquake and Typhoon Relief in Japan

09/14/2018

Tokyo, September 14, 2018 - Subaru Corporation extends its deepest condolences to those affected by the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake and the Typhoon Jebi (Typhoon Number 21).

Subaru will donate 5 million yen to aid the victims of the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake.
In addition, the company will donate 3 million yen to the Central Community Chest of Japan to support local relief efforts in areas affected by the earthquake and the typhoon including activities by volunteers and non-profit organizations.

Subaru sincerely wishes for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 04:37:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 341 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 261 B
Finance 2019 909 B
Yield 2019 4,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,99
P/E ratio 2020 8,04
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capitalization 2 353 B
