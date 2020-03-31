Log in
TechTarget : Launches Verified MSP Targeting Powered by Priority Engine Purchase Intent Platform

03/31/2020 | 03:27pm EDT

New Offering Will Help IT Vendors Better Engage Active Accounts and Prospects Within Growing Managed Service Provider Market

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced the release of Verified MSP Targeting powered by Priority EngineTM, TechTarget’s SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform. This new offering helps technology companies identify verified, hard-to-find Managed Service Providers (MSPs) who are actively evaluating IT products to purchase and resell.

The Managed Services market is expanding and is expected to grow to more than $350B by 2025 (Grand View Research). In 2020, 78% of end-user companies are likely to deploy at least one technology service through an MSP, according to TechTarget’s newest IT Priorities research. However, with rapid change and increased convergence in the IT channel, it is becoming more difficult for technology companies to accurately target true MSPs versus broader IT channel, VAR or cloud services companies that don’t offer managed services.

To help our customers address this challenge and maximize engagement with actual MSPs, TechTarget has curated a comprehensive list of almost 20,000 MSP accounts rigorously validated and cleansed leveraging TechTarget Oceanos services. Through Priority Engine, technology companies can pinpoint the contacts within this Verified MSP list who are actively accessing relevant content and researching solutions on the TechTarget network, including our site for the Channel and Service Provider market, SearchITChannel.comTM. TechTarget’s wealth of business and technical content specifically designed to aid MSPs in making strategic and technical business decisions makes us uniquely able to attract and engage MSPs, fueling our ability to deliver insights about active accounts and fully permissioned opt-in prospects.

“As more end user companies look for ‘as a service’ solutions to manage their IT infrastructure, there is tremendous demand from our customers to 1) recruit MSPs to resell their products and 2) sell products to MSPs that help manage their business and their customers’ infrastructure,” said Susan Smith, Publisher, Managed Service Provider Markets, TechTarget. “TechTarget’s expertise in this market, combined with our rich behavioral intent data, helps us guide marketing and sales teams to verified MSPs that they can cultivate as partners and customers.”

Verified MSP Targeting powered by Priority Engine provides technology sales and marketing teams with robust new capabilities to:

  • Identify and prioritize the most active accounts and contacts – direct integration with major marketing automation and CRM systems helps fuel nurture and outbound outreach efforts
  • Syndicate and promote content to generate verified MSP leads across the TechTarget network
  • Influence this critical market with brand messaging exclusively targeted to verified MSPs

TechTarget has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is obtained and delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning 10,000 unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of over 140 enterprise technology-specific websites, as well as its suite of marketing and sales engagement services.

For more information about Verified MSP Targeting powered by Priority Engine and to understand how enterprise technology marketing and sales teams can better leverage this audience to drive more pipeline and revenue, click here.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2020 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine and SearchITChannel are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
