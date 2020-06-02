The J. M. Smucker Company : Names Rob Ferguson Leader of Pet Food and Pet Snacks Business

ORRVILLE, Ohio, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) today named Rob Ferguson Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Pet Food and Pet Snacks business. Ferguson has been leading the business in an interim capacity since last year.

"Rob has a thorough understanding of the pet food and pet snacks industry and has articulated a compelling vision to grow our brands," said Mark Smucker, President and CEO, The J. M. Smucker Company. "His experience and passion for the category, paired with his track record of consistently delivering results on key initiatives, made him the clear choice to lead the business."

Ferguson brings nearly 15 years of experience to the role and will report to Chief Operating Officer John Brase. He joined Smucker in 2015 via the Company's acquisition of Big Heart Pet Brands, where he held Strategy, Operations and Supply Chain leadership roles. After leading key elements of the Big Heart Pet Brands integration, he was appointed a Smucker Company Officer with enterprise Supply Chain oversight.

"I have been impressed with the work Rob has done to energize our pet food and pet snacks business," said Brase. "I look forward to continue working closely with him to ensure our brands experience consistent growth."

In addition to his work at Smucker, Ferguson also serves on leadership councils for the Pet Food Institute, Consumer Brands Association and The Food Industry Association.

Prior to joining Smucker through Big Heart Pet Brands, Ferguson served as a consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton and PwC.

