The J. M. Smucker Company : Names Rob Ferguson Leader of Pet Food and Pet Snacks Business

06/02/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

ORRVILLE, Ohio, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) today named Rob Ferguson Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Pet Food and Pet Snacks business. Ferguson has been leading the business in an interim capacity since last year.

"Rob has a thorough understanding of the pet food and pet snacks industry and has articulated a compelling vision to grow our brands," said Mark Smucker, President and CEO, The J. M. Smucker Company. "His experience and passion for the category, paired with his track record of consistently delivering results on key initiatives, made him the clear choice to lead the business."

Ferguson brings nearly 15 years of experience to the role and will report to Chief Operating Officer John Brase. He joined Smucker in 2015 via the Company's acquisition of Big Heart Pet Brands, where he held Strategy, Operations and Supply Chain leadership roles. After leading key elements of the Big Heart Pet Brands integration, he was appointed a Smucker Company Officer with enterprise Supply Chain oversight.

"I have been impressed with the work Rob has done to energize our pet food and pet snacks business," said Brase. "I look forward to continue working closely with him to ensure our brands experience consistent growth."

In addition to his work at Smucker, Ferguson also serves on leadership councils for the Pet Food Institute, Consumer Brands Association and The Food Industry Association.

Prior to joining Smucker through Big Heart Pet Brands, Ferguson served as a consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton and PwC.

About The J. M. Smucker Company
Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-j-m-smucker-company-names-rob-ferguson-leader-of-pet-food-and-pet-snacks-business-301069635.html

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company


© PRNewswire 2020
