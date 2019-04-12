Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

(7203)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Toyota sees new business opportunity in leveraging hybrid tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show

TOYOTA CITY (Reuters) - The head of Toyota Motor Corp's electric vehicle (EV) business told Reuters the automaker has received enquiries from more than 50 companies since announcing last week that it would offer free access to patents for EV motors and power control units.

The executive also said Toyota aims to use partnerships to cut by as much as half the outlays for expanded electric and hybrid vehicle components production in the United States, China and Japan.

"Until now we have been a tier 1 automaker, but now we also intend to become a tier 2 supplier of hybrid systems," Toyota Executive Vice President Shigeki Terashi said.

Supplying rivals would greatly expand the scale of production for hardware such as power control units and electric motors that are used in gasoline-electric hybrids, plug-in hybrids, fully electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles, he added.

Toyota last week outlined plans to offer automakers and auto suppliers royalty-free access to nearly 24,000 electrified vehicle technologies patented by the Japanese auto giant.

In an interview on Thursday at Toyota's global headquarters in Toyota City, Japan, Terashi provided new details of Toyota's strategy, and its anticipated impact on the company's investment plans.

By offering to supply rival automakers with parts used in Toyota's gasoline-sipping hybrid vehicles, the Japanese automaker sees a way to slash capital outlay by roughly half for new plants required to build electric car components for future models, Terashi said.

"We believe that this approach will reduce investment costs significantly," he said.

Terashi said Toyota projects a surge in demand for electrified vehicles globally as regulators insist new vehicles emit substantially less carbon dioxide, and that working with Toyota would offer others a low-cost path to compliance.

Toyota's internal goal is to sell 5.5 million electrified, Toyota-brand vehicles annually by 2030, up from about 1.6 million vehicles now, he said.

Already, Terashi said, Toyota believes it could reach the 5.5 million target as early as 2025. The company is working on plans for a new round of capital spending to expand capacity for producing the hardware required.


For an interactive chart on global powertrain sales forecasts, clickhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2IdNUC7.

By offering to supply electric vehicle hardware, and the know-how to integrate it into vehicles, Terashi said Toyota wants to reduce its capital outlay, and create a new source of revenue.

"We anticipate that there will probably be very few automakers who use our patents to develop their own hybrids from scratch, so by using our system and our components, and offering our support, we can work together to develop these cars," Terashi said.

In the last 20 years, Toyota has managed to dominate the global market for hybrid cars by constantly improving and lowering the cost of the technology it pioneered in the Prius - and keeping this expertise a closely guarded secret.

Toyota's new business foray underlines the challenges facing even the largest global automakers as they confront some of the most profound technological changes for automobiles in a century.

Toyota is now trying to take advantage of its lead in refining hybrid vehicles, even as it runs behind global rivals such as Volkswagen AG and Tesla Inc in bringing fully electric vehicles to showrooms.

Since pioneering the Prius in 1997, Toyota has sold more than 13 million hybrids, which twin a conventional gasoline engine and electric motor, saving fuel by capturing energy during coasting and breaking and using it to power the motor.

Roughly 15 percent of Toyota's annual global sales are hybrids, including the Corolla and the RAV4. Last year it sold 1.6 million hybrids globally, more than the 1.3 million all-battery EVs sold by Tesla Inc, Nissan Motor Co and all other automakers combined.

To meet the expected surge in hybrid demand, Terashi said he is planning to increase production capacity for hybrid components mainly by adding capacity at existing plants.

Toyota has initially courted its partner automakers. It already supplies the plug-in hybrid system for Subaru Corp's Crosstrek SUV crossover model, and last month Toyota announced that it would be a global supplier of hybrid systems to compact car maker Suzuki Motor Co.

The success of the Prius has helped to brand Toyota as a maker of affordable, reliable green cars and has been key to the automaker's reputation as a leader in low-emissions vehicle technology.

Terashi brushed off the risk that Toyota could lose this edge by offering its hybrid technology to other automakers, arguing that it held a crucial, 20-year head start over its rivals.

"Even if an automaker is able to develop and produce a car using our systems and parts which complies with emissions regulations, its overall performance would never be the same as ours," he said.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Joseph White; Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Naomi Tajitsu and Joseph White

Stocks treated in this article : Suzuki Motor Corp, Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUBARU CORP 1.54% 2777.5 End-of-day quote.21.98%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP 0.40% 4982 End-of-day quote.-7.17%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.79% 6741 End-of-day quote.9.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
05:12aEXCLUSIVE : Toyota sees new business opportunity in leveraging hybrid tech
RE
05:09aAuto giants battle used car dealers for Africa's huge market
RE
05:09aTOYOTA MOTOR : Home market still a dream for African carmakers
RE
03:00aInside SoftBank's push to rule the road
RE
04/11TOYOTA MOTOR : New Toyota Data Breach Exposes Personal Information of 3.1 Millio..
AQ
04/11TOYOTA MOTOR : Daihatsu to recall 1.92 million cars over brake issues
AQ
04/10BRIDGESTONE : to join Toyota and JAXA int'l space mission to Moon
AQ
04/10Exclusive - U.S. bill to boost electric car tax credits could rev GM, Tesla
RE
04/10TOYOTA MOTOR : Rolls Out All-New RAV4
AQ
04/09TOYOTA MOTOR : Promotes Global Vehicle Electrification by Providing Nearly 24,00..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 29 969 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 026 B
Debt 2019 15 209 B
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 9,68
P/E ratio 2020 8,28
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 21 996 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 085  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.08%196 643
VOLKSWAGEN8.80%84 952
DAIMLER AG20.78%66 439
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.34%55 322
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.97%53 712
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.79%50 724
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About