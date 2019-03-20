Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP

(VOD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EU to Give Antitrust Warning About Vodafone-Liberty Global Deal, Sources Say -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

--European antitrust regulators are expected to issue a warning relating to the purchase of Liberty Global PLC (LBTYB) assets in Europe by Vodafone Group PLC, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing "two people familiar with the matter."

--Vodafone agreed to buy Liberty Global's operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic in a deal valued at EUR19 billion euros.

--The warning about the anti-competitive impact of the deal is expected to be issued soon, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-liberty-global-m-a-vodafone-eu/eu-regulators-to-warn-vodafone-liberty-global-about-22-billion-deal-sources-idUSKCN1R124E

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -0.84% 25.95 Delayed Quote.22.63%
LIBY GLOB0 -0.69% 26.03 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VODAFONE GROUP -0.03% 145.54 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VODAFONE GROUP
01:59pEU to Give Antitrust Warning About Vodafone-Liberty Global Deal, Sources Say ..
DJ
01:50pIDEA CELLULAR : Vodafone Idea board okays price of Rs 12.50 per share for Rs 25,..
AQ
01:33pLIBERTY GLOBAL : Vodafone to receive EU warning over $22 billion Liberty deal - ..
RE
07:29aGerman Telcos Bid EUR350 Million for 5G Spectrum as Auction Launches
DJ
07:25aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Vodafone Ireland targets 4Q19 5G launch; activ..
AQ
07:23aIndian telco Vodafone Idea's $3.6 billion rights issue to cause massive dilut..
RE
03/19New entrant makes early running in German 5G auction
RE
03/19Brisk bidding in first round of German 5G auction
RE
03/18EXPLAINER : Germany, at last, launches 5G spectrum auction
RE
03/15German Court Dismisses Telcos' Attempt to Delay 5G Auction
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 44 823 M
EBIT 2019 4 450 M
Net income 2019 226 M
Debt 2019 34 417 M
Yield 2019 8,50%
P/E ratio 2019 20,36
P/E ratio 2020 15,98
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 46 514 M
Chart VODAFONE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,06 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP-4.79%52 783
CHINA MOBILE LTD.16.86%226 918
AT&T7.50%223 491
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP57.17%108 592
NTT DOCOMO INC3.96%75 270
T-MOBILE US14.12%61 718
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.