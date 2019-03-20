EU to Give Antitrust Warning About Vodafone-Liberty Global Deal, Sources Say -Reuters

--European antitrust regulators are expected to issue a warning relating to the purchase of Liberty Global PLC (LBTYB) assets in Europe by Vodafone Group PLC, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing "two people familiar with the matter."

--Vodafone agreed to buy Liberty Global's operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic in a deal valued at EUR19 billion euros.

--The warning about the anti-competitive impact of the deal is expected to be issued soon, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-liberty-global-m-a-vodafone-eu/eu-regulators-to-warn-vodafone-liberty-global-about-22-billion-deal-sources-idUSKCN1R124E

