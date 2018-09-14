Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN (VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/14 12:36:08 pm
142.75 EUR   +1.40%
12:20pMost new diesel vehicles exceed emissions limits - German green l..
RE
12:30aVOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
RE
12:30aVOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Most new diesel vehicles exceed emissions limits - German green lobby

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 12:20pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Activists of Greenpeace attach a banner that reads

BERLIN (Reuters) - Most new diesel vehicles exceed the legal limit for nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, German environmental lobby group DUH said on Friday, calling on the government to force car companies to carry out hardware retrofits of polluting cars.

Almost three years after Volkswagen admitted to deliberately cheating U.S. pollution tests, Germany's car industry, which employs some 800,000 people and is the country's biggest exporter, is under intense pressure to cut diesel fumes.

A court ruled last week that Frankfurt, Germany's financial centre, must ban highly-polluting, older diesel vehicles from the city centre from next February as part of a plan to improve air quality.

The city of Hamburg this year voluntarily blocked older diesel models from using selected trunk roads. Other cities including Aachen, Duesseldorf and Stuttgart, home to Daimler and Porsche, are also considering bans.

Juergen Resch, head of the DUH, a lobby group which has advocated banning polluting cars from roads, told a news conference its tests showed the latest Euro-6 emissions-control technology was just as dirty as older versions.

Resch said tests carried about by the DUH's Emissions Control Institute (EKI) found models of the Euro-6 diesel generation released NOx on average 5.5 times the legal limit when tested in real driving conditions.

Only 8.4 percent of vehicles kept to the legal ceiling for NOx of 80 milligrams/kilometre, he added.

"We've had enough and believe the German chancellor must act," Resch said.

Remo Klinger, a lawyer for the DUH, said the association planned to submit a further seven suits against the towns of Hagen, Bielefeld, Freiburg, Limburg, Oberhausen, Oldenburg, and Wuppertal for violating air quality.

This brings the total number of suits to 32, it said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will do everything possible to avoid driving bans, but disagreements over how to tackle the problem of diesel cars with high NOx emissions have strained her coalition with the Social Democrats.

A working group of German government officials and car industry lobbyists has recommended hardware retrofits for older diesel vehicles as a way to avert inner-city bans. The government said it is due to decide soon whether costly retrofits are appropriate.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.53% 82.9 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
DAIMLER 0.82% 55.53 Delayed Quote.-22.19%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.49% 142.86 Delayed Quote.-15.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
12:27pVOLKSWAGEN : Announces Beetle Final Edition
AQ
12:27pVOLKSWAGEN : Closes QuantumScape Transaction
AQ
12:20pMost new diesel vehicles exceed emissions limits - German green lobby
RE
01:46aAUDI : develops digital learning ecosystem
AQ
01:07aVOLKSWAGEN : to end iconic ‘Beetle’ cars in 2019
AQ
12:30aVOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
RE
12:30aVOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
RE
09/13VOLKSWAGEN : Kills Beetle, Ending Production of Iconic Vehicle
DJ
09/13Volkswagen's Skoda unions object to renewed talks on production moves
RE
09/13VW's Skoda unions object to renewed talks on production moves
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Volkswagen to end production of iconic Beetle 
09/13TESLA : Nikola Likely To Lose Its $2 Billion Suit Against Tesla 
09/13EV trends in the spotlight 
09/12Sputtering start for NIO in IPO open 
09/11China auto sales fall for second straight month 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 239 B
EBIT 2018 16 441 M
Net income 2018 12 393 M
Finance 2018 25 700 M
Yield 2018 3,79%
P/E ratio 2018 5,84
P/E ratio 2019 5,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 69 988 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 199 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hofmann Head-Group Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN-15.42%81 841
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.08%197 846
DAIMLER-22.19%68 918
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.02%62 668
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.03%51 459
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.44%48 323
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.