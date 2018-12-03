Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Albert Frère

Birthday : 02/04/1926
Place of birth : Fontaine-l'Évêque - Belgium
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Albert P. Frère is Chairman at Financière de la Sambre SA, Member-Management Board at Groupe Arn

Dealmaker Albert Frere, Belgium's richest man, dies aged 92

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2018 | 10:52am CET
uFILE PHOTO: Albert Frere, Chairman of Belgian holding group Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), attends the annual shareholders meeting in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Albert Frere, a veteran dealmaker whose impeccable business timing made him Belgium's richest man, died on Monday at the age of 92, the firm he built, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), said.

Frere had stepped down as a director of GBL and GBL's Swiss-based shareholder Pargesa three years ago, though he remained one of the controlling shareholders of the group run since 2012 by his son-in-law, Ian Gallienne, who is co-CEO.

Frere attained international prominence in the early 1980s, helping divest some of nationalized French bank Paribas' foreign assets and setting up Pargesa with Canadian businessman Paul Desmarais, who died in 2013.

Both speaking native French with non-French accents, the pair forged a bond working together on Paribas.

"I guess the French asked themselves: ‘Who are those weirdos?’" Frere said in a rare newspaper interview in 2010.

With Pargesa’s backing, Frere took control of GBL in 1982. It survived the collapse in 1990 of its U.S. investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert amid a scandal over its promotion of highly leveraged buyouts and "junk bonds".

His career started when he inherited his family business, trading in nails, and set out to acquire a string of steel businesses around his home city of Charleroi after World War Two. He left school to run the business aged 17.

"Albert Frere, honorary chairman and co-controlling shareholder of the company, passed away today," GBL said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"For more than three decades, under his leadership, GBL became one of the largest holdings in Europe. His professional and human qualities have deeply marked our group."

Through the group, Frere held significant stakes in some of Europe's biggest companies, including Adidas, Pernod Ricard, LafargeHolcim and Total.

Often Frere played a role as a consolidator, where he traded a large stake in a smaller company against a small stake in a larger company. This was the case in the sale of Belgian energy company PetroFina to Total, media group RTL to Bertelsmann, or in the giant cement merger between Lafarge and Holcim.

Together with Bernard Arnaud of France's LVMH luxury group, Frere, who was made a baron by the Belgian king, owned acclaimed French wine estate Chateau Cheval Blanc in Saint-Emilion near Bordeaux. But he himself never moved far from his birthplace near Charleroi, at the heart of Belgium's coal and steel belt.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Alexander Smith)

By Alastair Macdonald
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT 1.33% 80.56 Delayed Quote.-11.66%
LAFARGEHOLCIM 2.59% 45.95 Delayed Quote.-18.49%
PARGESA HOLDING 2.68% 71 Delayed Quote.-18.17%
PERNOD RICARD -0.14% 141 Real-time Quote.7.01%
TOTAL 1.32% 49.815 Real-time Quote.6.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Albert Frère
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/01DAVID EINHORN : Losses at Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight grow in November
RE
11/29JOHN WHITTAKER : Intu shares nose-dive after Whittaker consortium drops bid
RE
11/29CARLOS GHOSN : Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn transaction
RE
11/27JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma is a Communist Party member, China state paper reveals
RE
11/30FRANÇOIS-HENRI PINAULT : Gucci to add sparkle with high-end jewels, Kering's Pinault says
RE
11/27SATYA NADELLA : Microsoft Closes In On Apple as World's Most Valuable Company
DJ
11/28CARLOS GHOSN : Auditor had questioned Nissan on payments to Ghosn at heart of scandal - source
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Mary Barra Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son George Soros Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.