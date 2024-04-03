Dr. Christian Mumenthaler is a Group Chief Executive Officer at Swiss Re AG, at Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG, at Swiss Reinsurance Co. Ltd., a Chairman-Supervisory Board at Swiss Re Management AG, a Chief Executive Officer at Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG, a Member at IMD Scholarship Foundation, at International Institute for Management Development, at St. Gallen Foundation for International Studies, at The Conference Board, Inc., at The Pan European Insurance Forum (PEIF), and a Treasurer & Director at The Geneva Association. He is on the Board of Directors at Economiesuisse, International Risk Governance Council, Society For The Promotion of The Institute of Insurance Econom, Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, The Sustainability Forum, The Geneva Association, and Stiftung Avenir Suisse. He joined Swiss Re in 1999 and was responsible for key company projects. In 2002, he established and headed the Group Retro and Syndication unit. Christian Mumenthaler served as Group Chief Risk Officer between 2005 and 2007 and was Head of Life & Health between 2007 and 2010. In January 2011, he was appointed Chief Marketing Officer Reinsurance and member of the Group Executive Committee and became Chief Executive Officer Reinsurance that October. On 1 July 2016, Mr. Mumenthaler was appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer. He received his doctorate degree from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

Linked companies The Geneva Association The Geneva Association Miscellaneous Commercial Services Commercial Services The Geneva Association provides international think tank of the insurance industry. It offers research programs such as financial stability and regulation, extreme events and climate risk, global ageing, cyber and innovation, and the protection gap. The company was founded by Fabio Padoa Schioppa, Raymond Barre, and Orio Giarini in 1973 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Chairman Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Invt Port) Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Invt Port) Investment Managers Finance Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Invt Port) (Swiss Re IP) is the investment portfolio division of Schweizerische Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Swiss Reinsurance Co., Ltd.) itself a subsidiary of Swiss Re AG (SW: SREN) in Switzerland. Based in Zurich, the Swiss Re Group was established in 1863 and provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer to insurance companies, corporations and public sector entities. Swiss Re IM optimizes risk-adjusted investment returns within defined risk limits for the Group’s Business Units, Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Admin Re. They are a socially responsible investor which has a strategic approach in place to define and drive key activities across the firm. They have a special focus on climate change and are a signatory to the UN Global Compact. Chief Executive Officer