Swiss Re announced on Wednesday that Andreas Berger will take up the position of Chief Executive Officer as of July 1, replacing Christian Mumenthaler, who has held the role for almost eight years.

Jacques de Vaucleroy, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, said the organization unanimously considered Andreas Berger to be the right choice to lead the Swiss insurer through its next phase of development.

After five years at Swiss Re, he can look back on a convincing track record, as illustrated by the successful turnaround of the Corporate Solutions Business Unit (corporate insurance), which he headed until now", he emphasizes.

A German national and aged 57, Andreas Berger joined Swiss Re in 2019 after stints at the Boston Consulting Group and Allianz, among others.

On the Zurich stock exchange, Swiss Re shares lost 2.2% after this appointment. During Christian Mumenthaler's tenure, the share price had risen by around 34%.

